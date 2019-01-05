The Dodge City Red Demons boys basketball team comfortably rolled to a victory, opening 2019 on a high note as the Red Demons beat the Cimarron Bluejays 85-44 in United Wireless Arena Friday night.

Six Red Demons scored in the first quarter alone, the team outscored the Bluejays 18-10 in the first quarter on the way to a 44-22 halftime lead.

The game truly got out of hand in the the third quarter, when Dodge City outscored Cimarron 35-8

It was a dominant performance by the Red Demons.

Red Demon head coach Tony Starnes said the team’s constant effort and pressure leads to them shooting the ball and getting good offensive looks.

“A lot of times kids take it the other way: If they’re shooting the ball well, they’re going to play hard defense,” Starnes said.

That, however, is not something the team can afford to do.

“You can’t do that, it’s got to be the other (way around), and I thought it was that way,” Starnes said. “Our defense prompted our break and got us some easy looks and we knocked shots down when we needed to.”

Though the Bluejays tried to stop it, the Red Demons had their way Friday night, and Starnes said that’s ultimately the goal.

“Our goal, and we don’t always accomplish our goal, but our goal is to impose our will on whoever we’re playing and get them to play our style, and I thought we somewhat did that tonight,” Starnes said.

Senior Bowen Smith played really well for Dodge City, recording 10 points in the first half on the way to a 13-point night.

Other Red Demons in double figures included senior Adrian Mendoza, who had a game-high 14 points. Senior Noah Sowers had 10 and a game-high nine assists, junior John Johnson had 12 and senior Rameses Vela had 10. Johnson had a team-high seven rebounds, matching Cimarron senior Oscar Macias and sophomore Seth Ridenour for game-highs.

Ridenour was the only Bluejay in double figures, recording a team-high 10 points. Macias had a team-high three assists.

With January here, the Tournament of Champions looms just a couple weeks away for Dodge City. While the Red Demons still have games between now and then, starting the second part of the season with a win was a good step toward getting ready.

Still, Starnes indicated he isn’t content yet with where the team is.

“We’ve got to get better, and that’s we talked about all week,” Starnes said.

The team came back about a week ago and started practice he said.

“That was our goal, just to get better at what we do,” Starnes said. “Not particularly beat this team and beat this team and beat this team, which is obviously a byproduct of us getting better, and obviously we want to do that too, but our goal is to get better at what we’re doing and get back in shape.”