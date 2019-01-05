The Dodge City Red Demons girls basketball team used a strong team effort, including double-digit nights by freshman Camree Johnson and sophomore Kisa Unruh, to cruise past the Cimarron Bluejays Friday night by a score of 54-40.

Dodge City outshot Cimarron 48.8 percent to 36.4 percent from the field in the game.

“We actually shot the ball really well,” Red Demon head coach Kelley Snodgrass said. “(We played) great team basketball, I think we had 17 assists, we kept making the extra pass and we had a lot of contributors, so I was pleased with how we came out after a long break.”

The Red Demons had 17 assists in the game, four more than Cimarron.

Unruh had a team-high 16 points, and Johnson had 12, as well as a team-high seven rebounds. For the Bluejays, senior Taylor Jantz had a game-high 18 points, and junior Clara Bartlett had 12. Senior Cameron Bartlett had a game-high nine rebounds for the Bluejays.

Unruh had the first 6 points in the game, but then went cold until later in the game.

In her place stepped up Johnson who, in addition to her 12 points, also had a team-high seven rebounds, and four assists with two steals.

“Camree did great things for us,” Snodgrass said. “She’s a difficult matchup. She can play inside, she can play out, she’s a leftie, so 12 points, seven rebounds, (I’m) really pleased with what she brings to our team.”

Red Demon sophomore Lauren Gleason had a game-high six assists.