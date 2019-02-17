Saturday's regional wrestling results

CLASS 6A

At Blue Valley

Team scores

Olathe North 233, Olathe South 214.5, Mill Valley 181, Blue Valley 147, Blue Valley West 147, Blue Valley Northwest 146.5, Olathe Northwest 131, Leavenworth 102, Olathe East 97, KC Harmon 68, SM Northwest 64.5, SM West 58, Blue Valley North 47, Olathe West 37, SM East 32, SM South 25, SM North 24, KC Wyandotte 20.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Sutton, Mill Valley maj. dec. Olsen, BV West, 10-1. 113 — Triscornia, Olathe North dec. Pellman, Olathe Northwest, 7-4. 120 — Keal, Mill Valley dec. Howard, Olathe Northwest, 8-1. 126 — Slyter, Olathe North pinned Taylor, Leavenworth, 4:36. 132 — Koelzer, Olathe South dec. Keal, Mill Valley, 3-1. 138 — Riley, SM Northwest maj. dec. Erickson, SM East, 18-6. 145 — Schram, BV West dec. McLain, Leavenworth, 11-6. 152 — Scott, Mill Valley dec. Wilkes, Olathe North, 3-1. 160 — Brown, Olathe South pinned Waeltermann, SM West, 4:31. 170 — Stoker, Olathe North dec. Damron Blue Valley, 6-5. 182 — Bartsch, Blue Valley pinned Mackley, Olathe East, 4:31. 195 — Robinson, Leavenworth dec. Casella, BV Northwest, 9-3. 220 — Kremer, Mill Valley maj. dec. Lister, Blue Valley, 12-2. 285 — Vesper, Olathe South dec. Robinson, BV Northwest, SV-1 5-3.

Consolation finals

106 — Harrish, BV North dec. Savage, Olathe Northwest, SV-1 2-0. 113 — Johnson, Olathe South pinned Contreras, KC Wyandotte, 4:54. 120 — Burleigh, Blue Valley won by forfeit over Brockmann, SM Northwest. 126 — Bluel, Olathe South dec. Dulitz, Mill Valley, 2-1. 132 — Murphy, Olathe North dec. Meuret, Blue Valley, 3-1. 138 — Thomas, Olathe South dec. Martinez, Olathe North, 5-0. 145 — Cervantes, Olathe North pinned Taddese, Olathe West, 2:54. 152 — Redmond, Olathe Northwest dec. French, KC Harmon, 5-4. 160 — Vega, BV Northwest dec. Lowe, BV West, 4-1. 170 — Porrit, SM West dec. Baiza, Olathe Northwest, 5-2. 182 — Green, Mill Valley pinned Lancaster, BV West, 3:32. 195 — Aleman, KC Harmon dec. Avena, Olathe East, 8-2. 220 — Caldwell, BV West dec. Younggren, Olathe South, 8-5. 285 — Pena, Olathe North dec. Taylor, Blue Valley, TB-1 5-3.

Fifth place

106 — Perez, SM Northwest pinned Kallemeier, SM East, 4:14. 113 — Rosales, KC Harmon dec. McElwee, BV West, 6-4. 120 — Delp, Olathe North pinned Palma, Olathe South, 3:55. 126 — Talbert, Olathe Northwest dec. Hyland, Blue Valley, 6-1. 132 — Honc, Olathe Northwest maj.. dec. Ladd, KC Harmon, 14-5. 138 — Schram, BV West pinned Hestand, Olathe Northwest, 2:09. 145 — Weinstein, BV Northwest pinned Hall, Olathe South, 4;57. 152 — Bartholome, BV Northwest dec. Cardello, Olathe East, 7-3. 160 — Calixto, Olathe North won by injury default over Bell, Leavenworth. 170 — Gallardo, KC Harmon dec. Leskovac, Olathe South, 4-1. 182 — Kenney, BV Northwest dec. Knard, Olathe South, 1-0. 195 — Martin, Olathe North dec. Braden, Olathe South, 1-0. 220 — Baker, Olathe North pinned Potts, BV Northwest, 1:54. 285 — Williams, SM North pinned Freeman BV West, 2:36.

Seventh place

106 — Long, Leavenworth pinned Algabri, Olathe East, 2:49. 113 — Newport, Olathe West dec. Bragg, Olathe East, 3-1. 120 — Arreguin, SM North dec. Bradley, Olathe Easst, 5-4. 126 — Bartlett, BV Northwest pinned Miller, BV West, 3:47. 132 — Boose, SM West pinned Marcum, BV West, 2:30. 138 — Hulse, SM North dec. Chavez, BV Northwest, 10-4. 145 — McCalmon, SM South won by forfeit over Carlson, Olathe East. 152 — Stowe, Olathe South dec. Kalinka, BV North, 6-4. 160 — Avena, Olathe East pinned Freeman, Blue Valley, 4:38. 170 — Sample, BV Northwest dec. Musick, Olathe East, 4-3. 182 — Zilmer, Leavenworth dec. Hosford, Olathe West, 7-4. 195 — Jegen, Mill Valley pinned Summers, SM Northwest, 2:23. 220 — Beckmon, BV North maj. dec. Gomez, Olathe East, 11-2. 285 — Lewis, Olathe East pinned Pacheco, KC Harmon, 1:34.

At Garden City

Team scores

Derby 229.5, Manhattan 220.5, Washburn Rural 210, Garden City 201.5, Campus 159, Dodge City 154, Free State 120.5, Hutchinson 71.5, Junction City 73, Gardner-Edgerton 72, Wichita West 71, Wichita South 51.5, Lawrence 46, Wichita Southeast 29, Wichita North 26.5, Liberal 24.5, Topeka High 17, Wichita East 12.5

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Bi. Murray, Washburn Rural dec. Mendez, Dodge City, SV-1 7-5. 113 — McCracken, Campus dec. Taylor, Manhattan, 3-1. 120 — Hernandez, Garden City dec. Weil, Dodge City, 6-4. 126 — Fincher, Free State dec. Dominguez, Garden City, UTB 3-2. 132 — Holt, Garden City dec. Lindsey, Derby, 6-4. 138 — Janas, Garden City dec. Edwards, Dodge City, 8-4. 145 — Jacobs, Free State pinned Wells, Washburn Rural, 5:51. 152 — Squires, Derby dec. Bowen, Campus, TB-1 2-1. 160 — Wilson, Manhattan maj. dec. Karibo, Wichita South, 16-5. 170 — Lindsey, Derby won by tech. fall over Saddler, Manhattan, 15-0. 182 — Willis, Derby dec. Carter, Washburn Rural, 8-2. 195 — Williams, Washburn Rural dec. Rodriguez, Garden City, 9-6. 220 — Schlepp, Manhattan dec. Stroud, Wichita North, 3-2. 285 — Darville, Dodge City dec. Chairez, Garden City, 7-3.

Consolation finals

106 — Sheler, Campus pinned Honas, Lawrence, 4:41. 113 — Douglas, Washburn Rural won by inj. default over Pineda, Garden City. 120 — Bo. Murray, Washburn Rural maj. dec. Sauder, Manhattan, 11-2. 126 — Wells, Derby dec. Rojas, Dodge City, 6-5. 132 — Bammes, Manhattan dec. Streeter, Free State, 2-0. 138 — Bowen, Campus maj. dec. Grijalva, Derby, 8-0. 145 — Ross, Derby dec. Otero, Dodge City, 3-2. 152 — Graebner, Hutchinson dec. Daro. Island-Jones, Manhattan, 3-1. 160 — Taylor, Dodge City dec. Garcia, Garden City, 2-1. 170 — Saunders, Wichita West pinned Eddis, Free State, 0:33. 182 — White, Manhattan pinned Beers, Free State, 2:18. 195 — Westmoreland, Derby won by inj. default over Schroeder, Campus. 220 — Williams, Campus dec. Geddes, Hutchinson, 3-1. 285 — Jewsome, Lawrence dec. Washington, Derby, 8-3.

Fifth place

106 — Woods, Derby pinned Washington, Wichita West, 2:41. 113 — Smith, Gardner-Edgerton dec. Farrell, Lawrence, SV-1 4-2. 120 — Edwards, Hutchinson pinned Anderson, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:48. 126 — Collins, Washburn Rural dec. Thornton, Junction City, 7-6. 132 — Ratcliffe, Gardner-Edgerton pinned N. Vincent, Washburn Rural, 2:54. 138 — Mitchell, Manhattan dec. Whitton, Junction City, 10-5. 145 — Dari. Island-Jones, Manhattan dec. Mora, Liberal, 5-4. 152 — Neuman, Junction City dec. Rodriguez, Gardner-Edgerton, 2-1. 160 — Rushin, Wichita West won by inj. default over Willis, Derby. 170 — Allen, Hutchinson pinned Blake, Topeka High, 4:41. 182 — Soureshjani, Wichita Southeast pinned Rodriguez, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:39. 195 — Adeleye, Junction City pinned Houston, Manhattan, 1:56. 220 — Allen, Derby dec. Perez, Wichita West, 3-1. 285 — Beehler, Campus dec. Collins, Wichita South, SV-1 3-1.

Seventh place

106 — Amani, Wichita Southeast pinned Marshall, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:48. 113 — Shanks, Free State dec. Frenkamp, Wichita South, 3-2. 120 — Martinez, Campus pinned Danford, Junction City, 2:18. 126 — Gaeta, Gardner-Edgerton dec. Brunner, Manhattan, 7-6. 132 — Sheler, Campus pinned Mertez, Wichita South, 1:37. 138 — Delvalle, Hutchinson dec. J. Vincent, Washburn Rural, 5-2. 145 — Fiedler, Wichita West pinned Ruiz-Hernandez, Garden City, 2:09. 152 — Sparling, Washburn Rural pinned Arellano, Garden City, 4:26. 160 — Brunton, Washburn Rural pinned Kapien, Liberal, 1:27. 170 — Sims, Garden City dec. Smith, Junction City, 4-2. 182 — Ragin, Wichita West dec. Galindo, Dodge City, 5-3. 195 — Thomas, Wichita East dec. Monreal, Dodge City, 8-4. 220 — Cress, Washburn Rural pinned May, Garden City, 2:21. 285 — Huckstep, Washburn Rural dec. Ilalio, Manhattan, 4-3.

CLASS 5A

At Arkansas City

Team scores

Goddard 255.5, Arkansas City 220, Maize 163.5, Great Bend 139.5, Newton 118, Salina Central 104.5, Wichita Northwest 102, Carroll 101, Hays 97, McPherson 93.5, Kapaun 76.5, Valley Center 58, Eisenhower 39, Maize South 38.5, Salina South 32.5, Andover 28, Andover Centarl 26, Wichita Heights 10.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Fost, Arkansas City dec. Wright, Kapaun, 4-3. 113 — Henschel, Goddard pinned Steiner, Kapaun, 1:01. 120 — Glover, Goddard dec. Treaster, Newton, 9-3. 126 — Fisher, Goddard dec. Burgoon, Salina Central 3-0. 132 — Campbell, Maize dec. Buckbee, Arkansas City, TB-1 2-1. 138 — Fisher, Goddard dec. Weber, Great Bend, 3-2. 145 — Gomez, Maize dec. Atkins, Goddard, 3-2. 152 — Robinson, Arkansas City dec. Craine, Goddard, 3-1. 160 — Dopps, Goddard dec. Radke, McPherson, UTB 2-1. 170 — Fisher, Goddard maj. dec. MacLaughlin, Arkansas City, 11-3. 182 — Haas, Maize dec. Atkins, Goddard, 10-3. 195 — Peters, Salina Central dec. Bockover, Carroll, 3-2. 220 — Hendrickson, Newton won by tech. fall over Carter, Wichita Northwest, 21-5. 285 — Hicks, Wichita Northwest dec. Caldwell, Valley Center, 7-3.

Consolation finals

106 — Weber, Great Bend pinned Patterson, Maize, 3:31. 113 — Adam, Salina Central dec. Camacho, Maize, UTB 2-0. 120 — Pappan, Arkansas City pinned Hernandez, Salina Central, 2:01. 126 — Schooler, Great Bend won by injury default over Craig, Valley Center. 132 — Spragis, Great Bend dec. Davidson, Goddard, 2-1. 138 — Tennant, Arkansas City dec. Roberson, Newton, 3-2. 145 — Fritz, Great Bend dec. Robinson, Arkansas City, TB-1 3-2. 152 — Randolph, Great Bend pinned McGlachlin, Carroll, 2:44. 160 — Wheeler, Maize pinned Meyers, Hays, 2:52. 170 — Harper, Newton won by injury default over Murphy, Carroll. 182 — Frantz, McPherson dec. Meyers, Hays, 8-2. 195 — Miller, Arkansas City dec. Thrash, McPherson, 6-3. 220 — Shannon, Arkansas City dec. Nutting, Hays, 10-5. 285 — Quiggle, Maize dec. Schulte, Hays, TB-1 2-1.

Fifth place

106 — Demoss, Maize South pinned Bybee, Newton, 1:49. 113 — Wolf, Great Bend dec. Blick, Andover, 3-1. 120 — Liles, Great Bend dec. Matthews, Eisenhower, 4-0. 126 — Crews, McPherson dec. Mock, Newton, 4-3. 132 — Martinez, Wichita Northwest pinned Gottschalk, Carroll, 2:33. 138 — Hughbanks, Maize pinned Levin, Eisenhower, 4:43. 145 — Hannon, Andover Central pinned Edson, Newton, 3:56. 152 — Hoover, Wichita Northwest pinned Sherwood, Salina South, 4:04. 160 — Bahm, Arkansas City dec. Morrell, Carroll, SV-1 3-1. 170 — Voth, Hays maj. dec. Clarke, McPherson, 13-2. 182 — Cox, Maize South dec. Carter, Wichita Northwest, 5-2. 195 — Ross, Wichita Northwest pinned Schroeder, Hays, 0:48. 220 — Arredondo, Carroll won by forfeit over Willert, Goddard. 285 — Perkins, McPherson dec. Morris, Arkansas City, 4-2.

Seventh place

106 — Miller, Goddard dec. Means, Carroll, SV-1 10-8. 113 — Carver, Valley Center dec. Hutton, Arkansas City, 2-1. 120 — Ensz, Carroll pinned Christo, Andover Central, 3:39. 126 — Walter, Kapaun dec. Ochoa, Salina South, 6-0. 132 — Copeland, Salina South dec. Delforge, Valley Center, 4-2. 138 — Kirk, Valley Center dec. Drake, Andover, 4-1. 145 — Phipps, Kapaun dec. Forsythe, Maize South, 6-4. 152 — Holmgren, Eisenhower maj. dec. Jiminez, Kapaun, 10-0. 160 — Jeffries, Salina South dec. Chard, Salina Central, SV-1 8-6. 170 — Munson, Salina Central pinned Frisch, Kapaun, 3:09. 182 — Kelin, Kapaun dec. Lough, Arkansas City, 8-7. 195 — Ngo, Andover pinned Gould, Valley Center, 2:04. 220 — Flax, Eisenhower dec. Craig, McPherson, 7-4. 285 — Lowery, Wichita Heights dec. Yuza, Eisenhower, 1-0.

At Bonner Springs

Team scores

Bonner Springs 250, Blue Valley Southwest 220, Aquinas 213, Lansing 180, Shawnee Heights 138.5, Emporia 123, Seaman 119.5, KC Schlagle 94, St. James Academy 84, KC Turner 76, Basehor-Linwood 75, DeSoto 68, Spring Hill 66, Highland Park 36, Pittsburg 33, Topeka West 19, KC-Sumner 2, KC Washington 2.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Mills, BV Southwest dec. Duffett, Bonner Springs, 7-3. 113 — Umentum, BV Southwest dec. Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, 5-3. 120 — Lara, Bonner Springs maj. dec. Primers, KC Schlagle, 12-3. 126 — Andrews, KC Schlagle dec. Buckridge Emporia, 3-1. 132 — Minor, Aquinas dec. McMullen, BV Southwest, 1-0. 138 — Madden, BV Southwest dec. Akin, Aquinas, 6-5. 145 — Simma Aquinas dec. Irwin, Lansing, TB-1 4-3. 152 — Hancock, Aquinas pinned Tapia, Bonner Springs, 5:17. 160 — McCall, BV Southwest dec. Lopez, Bonner Springs, 2-1. 170 — Nitzel, BV Southwest dec. Hartzell, Highland Park, SV-1 3-1. 182 — Barger, DeSoto pinned Ward, Lansing, 4:23. 195 — Bates, KC Turner maj. dec. Baker, Emporia 10-0. 220 — Lautt, St. James dec. Willis, Bonner Springs, 5-2. 285 — Reeves, Aquinas pinned Spencer, St. James, 1:49.

Consolation finals

106 — Maestas, Lansing dec. Habben, Aquinas, 5-0. 113 — Maisberger, Shawnee Heights pinned Bieber, Lansing, 3:00. 120 — Driskell, BV Southwest pinned Suchy, Basehor-Linwood, 2:28. 126 — Dennison, BV Southwest dec. Seaton, Bonner Springs, 5-1. 132 — Bailey, Lansing dec. Vanderpool, Bonner Springs, 6-2. 138 — Daniels, Bonner Springs won by injury default over Walker, Shawnee Heights, 1:35. 145 — Wathke, Shawnee Heights dec. Dickie, Spring Hill, 7-6. 152 — Tinnel, Lansing pinned Garate, Emporia, 0:37. 160 — McLain, Lansing pinned Walker, Shawnee Heights, 2:05. 170 — Carroll, Aquinas pinned Delgado, Emporia, 2:00. 182 — DeLeon, Bonner Springs maj. dec. Berggren, Aquinas, 16-7. 195 — Willcutt, Basehor-Linwood pinned Carroll, Aquinas, 0:50. 220 — Hall, Emporia pinned Shove, Seaman, 2:18. 285 — Beasley, KC Schlagle pinned McKee, Lansing, 0:34.

Fifth place

106 — Ferguson, Shawnee Heights pinned Olesen, Basehor-Linwood, 0:00. 113 — Borisouth, KC Schlagle pinned Buessing, Seaman, 0:30. 120 — Stickelman, Shawnee Heights dec. Adams, Saman, SV-1 12-10. 126 — Vann, Aquinas pinned Warner, DeSoto, 1:49. 132 — Kirkwood, KC Turner pinned Radefeld, Basehor-Linwood, 4:19. 138 — Watson, Pittsburg pinned Trofa, KC Turner, 1:09. 145 — Lentz, Bonner Springs pinned Boone, BV Southwest 4:21. 152 — Miller, Highland Park dec. Meredith, Seaman, 6-4. 160 — Williams, Seaman dec. Randles, Topeka West, 12-5. 170 — McGee, Bonner Springs pinned Gonzales, Shawnee Heights, 4:49. 182 — Smith, Seaman pinned Stover, Pittsburg, 3:48. 195 — Stean, St. James pinned Getz, Spring Hill, 0:38. 220 — White, Shawnee Heights pinned Sholey, Lansing, 0:50. 285 — Castle, KC Turner maj. dec. Kerr, Seaman, 13-0.

Seventh place

106 — Lady, Seaman pinned Sauder, Emporia, 0:14. 113 — Kalafut, DeSoto maj. dec. Osorio, Highland Park, 15-2. 120 — Daniels, Lansing pinned Anderson, Pittsburg, 0:44. 126 — Feist, St. James dec. Smith, Seaman, 5-1. 132 — Steinlage, St. James dec. O'Leary, Spring Hill, 7-4. 138 — Stovall, Spring Hill pinned Phillips, Basehor-Linwood, 1:38 145 — Worcester, Seasman pinned Palomares, Emporia, 4:21. 152 — Coleman, KC Turner pinned Mocca, DeSoto, 4:41. 160 — Barker, Spring Hill dec. Huber, Emporia, 8-5. 170 — Downs, KC Schlagle pinned Scragg, Seaman, 1:53. 182 — Alazzeh, BV Southwest dec. Parish, Basehor-Linwood, SV-1 8-6. 195 — Lawrence, Lansing pinned Decker, Pittsburg, 1:27. 220 — Greenhaghl, Spring Hill pinned Redd, Pittsburg, 4:13. 285 — Leek, Emporia pinned McArthur, Bonner Springs, 1:49.

CLASS 4A

At Chanute

Team scores

Chanute 205.5, Winfield 185.5, Frontenac 151.5, Burlington 150, El Dorado 117, Augusta 75, Coffeyville 66, Independence 61, Labette County 36, Columbus 35.5, Parsons 28, Iola 21, Caney Valley 17, Girard 16.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Clements, Chanute pinned Stanton, Caney Valley, 2:56. 113 — Ledford, Winfield dec. Misener, Chanute, 1-0. 120 — Ev. Totty, Burlington pinned Ray, Winfield, 4:13. 126 — Berkenmeier, Burlington dec. Laing, Augusta, 9-6. 132 — Et. Totty, Burlington maj. dec. L. McDonald, Chanute, 16-5. 138 — McDaniel, Frontenac dec. Winder, Chanute, 6-3. 145 — Jameson, Frontenac pinned B. McDonald, Chanute, 4:19. 152 — Ishimura, Frontenac dec. Johnson, Burlington, SV-1 9-7. 160 — Wernli, El Dorado dec. W. Jameson, Frontenac, 5-3. 170 — Hackler, El Dorado dec. Niegsch, Frontenac, 9-5. 182 — Braungardt, Winfield pinned Bober, Burlington, 1:43. 195 — Ensch, Frontenac dec. Morrissey, Winfield, 4-1. 220 — Morgan, El Dorado pinned Woodward, Coffeyville, 0:15. 285 — Powell, Chanute pinned White, Coffeyville, 0:30.

Consolation finals

106 — Flatt, Labette County maj. dec. Glaser, Girard, 14-0. 113 — Jackson, Augusta dec. Roberts, El Dorado, 4-0. 120 — Fox, Augusta pinned Gomez, El Dorado, 2:26. 126 — Seely, Chanute pinned Al-Bureni, Independence, 2:03. 132 — Hill, Winfield dec. Lapping, Frontenac, 5-4. 138 — Price, Winfield pinned Malson, Parsons, 1:26. 145 — Knowles, El Dorado dec. Jones, Iola, 4-0. 152 — Misener, Chanute dec. Lawson, Independence, SV-1 6-4. 160 — Morin, Winfield dec. Bruce, Independence, 7-0. 170 — Ketchum, Augusta dec. Finey, Winfield, 5-1. 182 — Dillow, Chanute pinned Kroenke, Frontenac, 0:23. 195 — Barrager, Coffeyville dec. Short, Independence, 11-5. 220 — Phillips, Winfield pinned Davis, Chanute, 1:34. 285 — Lolar, Winfield pinned Kuhlmann, Burlington, 0:11.

At Paola

Team scores

Ottawa 149.5, Eudora 141, Louisburg 138.5, Paola 115, Tonganoxie 113, Prairie View 108.5, KC Piper 102.5, Anderson County 96, Fort Scott 83, Perry-Lecompton 74, Baldwin 51, Osawatomie 34, Miege 33, Atchison 32, KC Ward 3.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Sonntag, Tonganoxie pinned Fraser, Eudora, 2:42. 113 — Mitzner, Osawatomie maj. dec. Holtzen, Louisburg, 11-2. 120 — Wright, Anderson County pinned Blevins, Ottawa, 0:31. 126 — Martin, Paola dec. Creach, Ottawa, 1-0. 132 — Andrews, Eudora pinned Lane, Ottawa, 5:03. 138 — Lynch, Eudora pinned Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton, 5:40. 145 — Doles, Louisburg dec. Daniels, Fort Scott, 8-4. 152 — Riedel, Tonganoxie won by tech. fall over Ferguson, KC Piper, 17-2. 160 — Cullor, Prairie View won by tech. fall over Spangler, Ottawa, 15-0. 170 — Caplinger, Louisburg dec. Martin, KC Piper, 8-3. 182 — Sutton, Anderson County dec. Mace, Ottawa, SV-1 8-06. 195 — Searcy, Tonganoxie dec. Ferguson, Ottawa, 8-3. 220 — Moore, Louisburg pinned Robb, Perry-Lecompton, 3:03. 285 — Ryan, Miege dec. White, KC Piper, SV-1 3-1.

Consolation finals

106 — Crooks, Ottawa won by tech. fall over Hollman, Osawatomie, 16-0. 113 — Isenhower, Prairie View pinned Faircloth, Eudora, 2:12. 120 — Rebant, Atchison pinned Owens, Louisburg, 4:47. 126 — Burchett, Fort Scott pinned Lanter, KC Piper, 2:45. 132 — Bowden, Paola dec. Stinnett, Fort Scott, 11-8. 138 — Bonham, Louisburg pinned Taylor, Fort Scott, 1:46. 145 — Andrews, Eudora dec. Kline, Prairie View, 5-0. 152 — Ohlmeier, Paola pinned Roush, Perry-Lecompton, 2:08. 160 — White, KC Piper pinned Collier, Tonganoxie, 3:16. 170 — Allen, Anderson County pinned Boone, Prairie View, 3:55. 182 — Stribling, Paola pinned Hall, Fort Scott, 0:59. 195 — Gerleman, Prairie View pinned Stewart, KC Piper, 2:06. 220 — Schartz, Paola pinned Brecheisen, 3:38. 285 — Cox-Haliburton, Prairie View pinned Rossillon, Perry-Lecompton, 1:54.

At Pratt

Team scores

Pratt 187.5, Scott City 164, Ulyssses 154, Rose Hill 152, Andale 104, Clearwater 96, Buhler 79, Mulvane 78, Wellington 64, Hugoton 55, Nickerson 43, Hesston 32, Larned 30, Circle 30, Wichita Trinity 20.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Weber, Pratt maj. dec. Pauda, Ulysses, 8-0. 113 — Sackett, Rose Hill dec. Pelland, Pratt, 5-0. 120 — Stahl, Mulvane dec. Serratos, Andale, 11-7. 126 — Beavers, Rose Hill dec. Cox, Pratt, 5-3. 132 — McDaniel, Scott City dec. Whitson, Buhler, OT 5-3. 138 — Wren, Scott City pinned Elliott, Buhler, 0:58. 145 — Rylant, Clearwater pinned Tucker, Scott City, 3:23. 152 — Riner, Pratt maj. dec. Aouad, Andale, 11-2. 160 — Leck, Rose Hill dec. Koehler, Pratt, 6-5. 170 — Hayes, Scott City pinned Scheer, Rose Hill, 1:25. 182 — Blankenship, Pratt dec. Young, Wellington, 11-4. 195 — Vogel, Clearwater dec. Trevett, Wichita Trinity, 7-2. 220 — Fehrman, Wellington dec. Sherwood, Scott City, OT 4-2. 285 — Perez, Ulysses dec. Snell, Clearwater, 9-2.

Consolation finals

106 — Pavlacka, Andale dec Rohrbough, Scott City, 8-4. 113 — Pauda, Ulysses pinned Wright, Circle, 2:32. 120 — Dipman, Pratt pinned Lara, Ulysses, 2:05. 126 — Payne, Andale dec. Redford, Wellington 12-8. 132 — Besco, Rose Hill dec. Hecht, Hesston, 3-2. 138 — Urbina, Ulysses won by tech. fall over Alboyd, Larned, 15-0. 145 — Chavez, Andale dec. Elliott, Buhler, 5-2. 152 — Mendoza, Hugoton dec. Daughhetee, Rose Hill, 9-6. 160 — Holmes, Ulysses dec. Cozaihr, Hugoton, 5-3. 170 — Gomez, Nickerson pinned Winsor, Pratt, 0:26. 182 — Corpus, Ulysses dec. Moore, Circle, 5-3. 195 — Epley, Rose Hill dec. Garrison, Ulysses, 5-1. 220 — Cruz, Hugoton pinned Huber, Pratt, 2:09. 285 — Shackelford, Andale dec. Smith, Mulvane, 3-2.

At Smoky Valley

Team scores

Marysville 226.5, Abilene 168, Holton 149, Santa Fe Trail 132, Smoky Valley 80, Clay Center 77.5, Wamego 74, Russell 58.5, Concordia 56, Rock Creek 52, Chapman 46, Royal Valley 25, Hayden 22, Jefferson West 9.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Barnes, Holton dec. Koppes, Clay Center, 5-0. 113 — W. Stroda, Abilene dec. Anguish, Concordia, 2-0. 120 — Rowe, Santa Fe Trail pinned Novotny, Marysville, 3:28. 126 — Crownover, Marysville maj. dec. Tholstrup, Clay Center, 10-1. 132 — Roush, Holton pinned Pierson, Wamego, 5:21. 138 — Crome, Marysville pinned Burenheide, Rock Creek, 0:53. 145 — Bockin, Marysville dec. Lee, Wamego, 6-4. 152 — Cae. Jackson, Holton dec. Roever, Marysville, 5-3. 160 — Ackerman, Marysville pinned Schroeder, Concordia, 2:44. 170 — Whiteley, Abilene dec. Slupianek, Marysville, 4-2. 182 — Tannahill, Holton pinned Lindhorst, Marysville, 1:30. 195 — Champoux, Marysville pinned Harvey, Chapman, 3:01. 220 — Ferris, Chapman dec. D. Wuthnow, Abilene, UTB 3-1. 285 — Wampler, Smoky Valley pinned Seals, Santa Fe Trail, 2:27.

Consolation finals

106 — K. Stroda, Abilene dec. Kemling, Concordia, 7-1. 113 — Baldwin, Russell maj. dec. Kalivoda, Clay Center, 10-0. 120 — Cay. Jackson, Holton pinned Shoup, Rock Creek, 4:23. 126 — Schoenberger, Russell won by tech. fall over Brown, Wamego, 16-1. 132 — Snellings, Marysville pinned Windholz, Russell, 3:55. 138 — Fletcher, Holton dec. Randles, Abilene, 3-2. 145 — A. Wuthnow, Abilene pinned Nold, Rock Creek, 2:05. 152 — Pfeifer, Russell dec. Z. Jeanneret, Santa Fe Trail, 7-2. 160 — C. Jeanneret, Santa Fe Trail pinned Pywell, Smoky Valley, 4:11. 170 — Hopp, Smoky Valley dec. Scott, Jefferson West, 2-1. 182 — DeVader, Hayden pinned Mohr, Abilene, 3:51. 195 — Prettyman, Santa Fe Trail pinned Schwarz, Abilene, 0:46. 220 — Harmes, Santa Fe Trail pinned Burks, Smoky Valley, 1:55. 285 — Henely, Abilene pinned McDonald, Clay Center, 1:34.

CLASS 3-2-1A

At Beloit

Team scores

Smith Center 143, Hoisington 119, Beloit 115.5, Minneapolis 108, Republic County 102, Phillipsburg 96.5, Southeast-Saline 79.5, Ellsworth 58, Stockton 50.5, Lyons 46, Bennington 42, Ell-Saline 41, Rock Hills 28, St. John's Military 27, Lincoln 26, Sylvan-Lucas 17, Sterling 16, Stafford 15, Logan 14, Herington 10.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Fuller, Beloit won by tech. fall over Boxberger, Hoisington, 18-2. 113 — Shoemaker, Smith Center won by injury default over Spiller, Stockton. 120 — Roth, Minneapolis dec. Talkington, Republic County, 7-3. 126 — Sisson, Phillipsburg pinned Hall, Ellsworth, 2:41. 132 — Kadel, Beloit pinned Goans, Lyons, 3:51. 138 — Hauck, Minneapolis dec. Atwood, Smith Center, 8-2. 145 — Vath, Lincoln dec. Rodriguez, SE-Saline, 5-0. 152 — Colson, Rock Hill pinned Conrad, Smith Center, 4:30. 160 — Rodriguez, SE-Saline pinned Stewart, Sterling, 3:57. 170 — Ball, Hoisington pinned Wilton, Bennington, 1:12. 182 — Villalpando, Minneapolis dec. Harp, SE-Saline, 3-1. 195 — Pedigo, Hoisington pinned Paul, Beloit, 1:59. 220 — Davenport, Ell-Saline pinned Johnson, Beloit, 5:59. 285 — Zimmerman, Republic County pinned Philbern, Hoisington, 0:43.

Consolation finals

106 — Carlson, Minneapolis pinned Dyke, Republic County, 3:00. 113 — Richie, Bennington pinned Schneider, Ell-Saline, 0:59. 120 — Lenker, Phillipsburg pinned Davis, Lyons, 0:28. 126 — Stocker, Smith Center pinned Randall, Minneapolis, 0:48. 132 — NIblock, Phillipsburg dec. Howell, Stockton, 3-0. 138 — Moreno, Lyons pinned Smart, St. John's Military, 2:46. 145 — Yott, Hoisington pinned Kelley, Ellsworth, 3:37. 152 — Holthaus, St. John's Military maj. dec. Hubert, Republic County, 11-2. 160 — Moss, Smith Center dec. Kirkerndall, Logan, 7-2. 170 — Peterson, Smith Center pinned Minkler, Phillipsburg, 3:32. 182 — Spiess, Smith Center pinned Burks, Beloit, 1:40. 195 — Beer, SE-Saline dec. Simmons, Republic County, 6-3. 220 — Shocklee, Stafford pinned Barrientes, Sylvan-Lucas, 5:00. 285 — Walford, Ellsworth pinned Hays, Phillipsburg, 3:28.

At Fredonia

Team scores

Eureka 170.5, Douglass 123.5, Fredonia 121, Remington 100, Garden Plain 89, Cherryvale 76, Cheney 72, Chaparral 71.5, Hillsboro 66, Jayhawk-Linn 65, Marion 61.5, Humboldt 50, Erie 41, Halstead 35, Kingman 24, Bluestem 18, SE-Cherokee 16, Uniontown 15.5, Flinthills 11.5, West Elk 8, Canton-Galva 4.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — White, Jayhawk-Linn dec. Booth-Hughes, Eureka, 3-2. 113 — Ke. Beitz, Eureka dec. White, Jayhawk-Linn, 4-1. 120 — Ko. Beitz, Eureka dec. Reddick, Fredonia, 8-2. 126 — Farmer, Remington pinned Angle, Chaparral, 2:22. 132 — Schreiner, Kingman pinned Jennings, Fredonia, 3:43. 138 — Lowe, Eurea pinned Bachman, Hillsboro, 1:08. 145 — Weilert, Fredonia pinned Nowak, Garden Plain, 4:35. 152 — Escareno, Eureka maj. dec. Helten, Cheney, 14-3. 160 — Spoonts, Eureka won by injury default over Doshier, Cheney. 170 — Pilcher, Douglass won by injury default over Claibourn, Fredonia. 182 — Addis, Cherryvale pinned Palic, Marion, 3:58. 195 — Dressler, Douglass pinned Goodner, Humboldt, 1:03. 220 — Nordquist, Marion pinned Swaffer, Garden Plain, 1:00. 285 — Watts, Humboldt won by injury default over Hebb, Fredonia.

Consolation finals

106 — Kennedy, Erie pinned Slater, Marion, 4:01. 113 — Thompson, Erie pinned Coats, Cherryvale, 1:59. 120 — Heady, Erie dec. Holle, Remington, 6-5. 126 — Lough, Douglass pinned Pierson, SE-Cherokee, 1:33. 132 — Eck, Uniontown dec. Escobar, Chaparral. 138 — Reynolds, Douglass dec. Martinez Remington, 7-6. 145 — Thiel, Remington pinned Rathbone, Hillsboro, 0:31. 152 — Saunders, Remington pinned Hiebert, Halstead, 2:30. 160 — Taylor, Remington won by injury default over Daerr, Garden Plain. 170 — Robinson, Cheney pinned Helms, Chaparral, 0:52. 182 — Flaming, Hillsboro won by tech. fall over Quintero, Garden Plain, 19-2. 195 — Gillman, Cherryvale pinned Nowak, Garden Plain, 3:44. 220 — Celani, Fredonia pinned Wasson, Douglass, 4:02. 285 — Turner, Eureka dec. Eslinger, Chaparral, 7-0.

At Rossville

Team scores

Riley County 144, Rossville 123,Silver Lake 118, Sabetha 115, Riverside 90, Atchison County 82, Wellsville 74, Council Grove 71, Chase County 51, Mission Valley 51, Doniphan West 47, Osage City 44, Oskaloosa 44, St. Marys 33.5, White City 30, Maur Hill 22, Pleasant Ridge 22, Onaga 15, Wabaunsee 13, Horton 6, Central Heights 6.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Z. Archer, Rossville dec. Ragland, Pleasant Ridge, 6-2. 113 — VanValkenburg, White City dec. Elliott, Wellsville, 4-1. 120 — A. Archer, Rossville pinned Collins, Osage City, 3;02. 126 — Allen, Silver Lake dec. Jackson, Riley County, 5-0. 132 — B. Horn, Riverside dec. Ewing, Wellsville, 4-2. 138 — Twombly, Rossville pinned Hewitt, Atchison County, 5:41. 145 — Richard, Riley County dec. L. Horn, Riverside, 4-2. 152 — Signs, Wellsville dec. Kruger, Silver Lake, 7-1. 160 — Barnes, Riley County pinned Ki. Juhl, Riverside, 2:53. 170 — Waggoner, Riley County maj. dec. Hinck, Mission Valley, 12-2. 182 — Ch. Owen, Chase County dec. E. King, Oskaloosa, SV-1 4-2. 195 — Davoren, Rossville dec. Remer, Silver Lake, 10-5. 220 — Rokey, Sabetha pinned Whalen, Osage City, 0:50. 285 — Strahm, Sabetha pinned C. King, Oskaloosa, 1:27.

Consolation finals

106 — Scholz, Atchison County pinned Fief, Riley County, 2:00. 113 — Thelwell, Riley County dec. Ju. Rakestraw, Silver Lake, 4-2. 120 — Page, Atchison County pinned Johnson, Council Grove, 2:57. 126 — C. King, St. Marys dec. Dillon, Sabetha, 8-2. 132 — Sales, Council Grove dec. Schroeder, Silver Lake, 5-4. 138 — Bird, Wellsville dec. Bacon, Council Grove, 8-2. 145 — Brownlee, Sabetha dec. Co. Owen, Chase County, 5-0. 152 — Tinklin, Sabetha dec. Brown, St. Marys, 6-2. 160 — Lowdermilk, Sabetha pinned Budke, Chase County, 2:00. 170 — Barron, Riverside pinned Schwarz, Silver Lake, 0:38. 182 — Howerton, Doniphan West pinned Jo. Rakestraw, Silver Lake, 1:32. 195 — McCoy, Riley County dec. J. Grame, Mission Valley, 5-0. 220 — Gilbert, Council Grove pinned Schueneman, Doniphan West, 1:33. 285 — Parker, Mission Valley dec. Miller, Doniphan West, 1-0.

At WaKeeney

Team scores

Colby 168, Plainville 122, Norton 121.5, Hoxie 112, Oberlin 93, Cimarron 91, Ellis 90, Hill City 81.5, Oakley 76, Leoti 65, Goodland 61, WaKeeney 60, St. Francis 55, Lakin 45, Atwood 29, Holcomb 29, Quinter 15, TMP-Marian 12, Brewster 8, Sublette 8, Tribune 2.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Voss, Colby dec. Grafel, Oberlin, 4-0. 113 — Mackey, Plainville pinned Sauvage, Oberlin, 3:15. 120 — Bell, Hoxie dec. Cooper, St. Francis, 7-0. 126 — Segarra, Hill City pinned Juenemann, Oberlin, 3:20. 132 — Weimer, Hoxie dec. Poling, St. Francis, 3-0. 138 — Schroeder, Colby dec. Woody, Atwood, 6-0. 145 — Baalman, Hoxie dec. Rohr, Plainville, 11-8. 152 — Pfeifer, Ellis, dec. Gardner, Leoti, 3-2. 160 — Porsch, Hoxie pinned Seabolt, Cimarron, 1:43. 170 — Finnsey, Plainville dec. Rains, Oakley, 11-7. 182 — Johnson, Holcomb pinned Newton, Cimarron, 4:18. 195 — Booi, Colby dec. Junkermeier, Plainville, 5-4. 220 — Wiltfong, Norton pinned Branum, Colby, 1:25. 285 — Panzer, Lakin pinned Opat, WaKeeney, 3:10.

Consolation finals

106 — Knox, Goodland dec. Shields, Norton, 7-1. 113 — Pyle, Ellis pinned Kaup, Goodland, 0:31. 120 — Cook, Colby dec. Hockman, Hill City, 10-5. 126 — Unterseher, Norton dec. McPhail, Cimarron, 4-3. 132 — Cain, Oakley pinned Reling, Quinter, 2:57. 138 — Stephenson, Oakley pinned Ashbaugh, Hill City, 0:39. 145 — Gottschalk, Ellis pinned Goss, Norton, 0:52. 152 — Lanning, Colby dec. Hansen, Plainville, 6-4. 160 — Uehlin, Oberlin dec. Vacura, Norton, 7-5. 170 — Amlong, Norton dec. Hamel, Hill City, 8-6. 182 — Finley, Colby pinned Blanka, St. Francis, 1:22. 195 — Wiltfong, Norton dec. Holub, Goodland, 5-2. 220 — Witt, Oberlin dec. Dunn, WaKeeney, 6-0. 285 — Ryan, Colb pinned Hermosillo, Leoti, 4:26.