BASKETBALL
Girls high school box scores
Results Tuesday
ABILENE 52, CHAPMAN 38
Abilene;16;14;12;10;—;52
Chapman;12;7;6;13;—;38
Abilene — Holmes 1 0-0 2, Hayes 3 0-0 6, Burton 6 (3) 3-4 18, Willey 9 (5) 1-2 24, Lillard1 0-0 2.
Chapman — Meuli 1 0-0 2, Kirkpatrick 6 3-6 15, Adams 1 2-5 4, Bledsoe 4 5-5 13, Anderson 2 0-0 4.
ANDERSON COUNTY 50, SANTA FE TRAIL 33
Santa Fe Trail;4;7;8;14;—;33
Anderson County;8;14;11;17;—;50
Santa Fe Trail — Schallock 0 3-4 3, Rb. Rowe 0 0-2 0, Stone 2 5-6 7, Myrick 0 2-4 2, Guyle 5 (3) 2-4 15, Turner 1 0-0 2, Sisson 1 0-0 2.
Anderson County — Ewert 3 0-0 6, Foltz 6 2-5 14, Schmit 2 2-4 6, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Sprig 2 2-2 6, Kueser 1 1-3 3, Licktieg 1 0-2 2, Jasper 4 (1) 2-2 11.
ATCHISON COUNTY 38, MAUR HILL 26
Atchison County;5;6;11;16;—;38
Maur Hill;6;6;8;6;—;26
Atchison County — A. Appel 3 (3) 2-2 11, G. APpel 3 1-2 7, Ernzen 5 (2) 5-6 17, Beien 1 1-1 3.
Maur Hill — M. Dulac 1 0-0 2, Mason 1 2-2 4, Folsom 4 0-0 8, E. Dulac 2 (1) 1-1 6, Joyce 1 (1) 3-4 6.
BALDWIN 52, EUDORA 47
Eudora;13;7;6;21;—;47
Baldwin;10;4;20;13;—;52
Eudora — Re. Hiebert 4 (1) 1-2 10, Ri. Hiebert 5 (1) 7-9 18, Pierce 5 1-2 11, Schreiner 2 2-2 6, Durr 1 0-0 2.
Baldwin — Kurtz 8 (2) 1-3 19, Boyle 0 1-2 1, Burnett 4 3-7 11, Ogle 3 1-4 7, Frost 4 (4) 2-3 14.
BELOIT 52, SMITH CENTER 49
Beloit;7;13;18;14;—;52
Smith Center;8;9;14;18;—;49
Beloit — Schroeder 3 (2) 2-2 10, Meier 4 (1) 1-4 10, Larson 6 2-2 14, Cooper 2 2-2 6, Mihm 1 0-0 2, Barrett 5 0-0 10.
Smith Center — Shellite 1 (1) 2-2 5, Frieling 4 (1) 4-4 13, Hutchinson 3 1-1 7, Timmons 1 2-2 4, Maydew 4 2-2 10, Pfortmiller 3 0-2 6, Rentschler 2 0-2 4.
HIAWATHA 44, RIVERSIDE 42
Hiawatha;11;12;12;9;—;44
Riverside;16;9;11;6;—;42
Hiawatha — Kettler 0 2-5 2, Pierce 1 (1) 3-4 6, Lindstrom 0 2-4 2, Hrencher 8 1-3 17, Diller 0 3-4 3, Overdick 1 (1) 1-2 4, S. Madsen 1 0-3, 2, K. Madsen 2 2-4 6.
Riverside — Hawkins 0 3-4 3, Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5, En. Byrd 1 1-3 3, Eu. Byrd 3 0-0 6, Whitten 1 0-0 2, Huff 3 1-2 7.
JEFFERSON NORTH 61, HORTON 43
Jefferson North;11;13;12;25;—;61
Horton;19;0;10;14;—;43
Jefferson North — Wistube 1 2-4 4, Kr. Schneider 5 2-3 12, Vaught 5 (2) 4-5 16, Weishaar 7 (1) 2-2 17, Ki. Schneider 2 1-4 5, Tweed 1 0-0 2, Feldkamp 2 1-4 5.
Horton — Soto 1 0-4 2, McAfee 3 (3) 3-3 12, Randall 6 (3) 3-8 18, Smith 1 5-8 7, Lockwood 2 0-0 4.
JEFFERSON WEST 36, HOLTON 29
Jefferson West;9;5;8;14;—;36
Holton;6;3;11;9;—;29
Jefferson West — Kr. Biltoft 1 5-6 7, Holthaus 0 2-2 2, J. Negonsott 1 (1) 4-4 7, A. Negonsott 8 (1) 3-3 20.
Holton — Barta 1 1-3 3, Hickman 2 2-5 6, Rhodd 1 1-2 3, Tanking 1 (1) 0-0 3, Moore 4 6-8 14.
LYNDON 34, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 24
Lyndon;8;14;4;8;—;34
Central Heights;3;7;6;8;—;24
Lyndon — Re. Martin 1, Wells 8, Addleman 16, Harsch 7, Gross 2.
Central Heights — Brown 6, Roehl 2, Meyer 3, Riemer 6, Peel 2, Higbie 3, Compton 2.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 49, OSAGE CITY 22
Osage City;9;2;6;5;—;22
Perry-Lecompton;11;9;20;9;—;49
Osage City — Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. Serna 1 1-3 3, Kirkpatrick 4 (1) 0-0 9, Kern 1 2-3 4, Senft 1 0-0 2, Hamblin 0 1-2 1.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 3 (2) 0-0 8, Folks 6 (4) 0-0 16, Baker 0 2-2 2, J. Keller 3 (2) 0-0 8, Nally 1 0-0 2, Worthington 0 2-2 2, Hurd 5 1-1 11.
PLEASANT RIDGE 59, MCLOUTH 36
McLouth;7;11;5;13;—;36
Pleasant Ridge 13;12;18;16;—;59
McLouth — Weissenbach 2 (1) 2-2 7, Patterson 1 0-0 2, M. Pope 1 0-0 2, S. Pope 3 1-2 7, Mitchell 6 (2) 1-3 16, Coit 1 0-0 2, Dailey 0 0-2 0.
Pleasant Ridge — Watkins 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Heim 6 4-4 16, Ewert 3 0-0 6, Nutsch 4 0-0 8, Herbig 2 2-2 6, Miller 7 2-2 16.
SABETHA 42, NEMAHA CENTRAL 19
Nemaha Central;2;4;8;5;—;19
Sabetha;11;12;9;10;—;42
Nemaha Central — Macke 0 0-2 0, Corby 3 (1) 0-0 7, Larkin 1 3-5 5, Hammes 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kramer 0 0-2 0, Elder 0 0-2 0, Lortscher 1 0-0 2, Dalinghaus 1 0-0 2.
Sabetha — Hughes 2 (2) 0-0 6, McAfee 4 (3) 2-2 13, Krebs 4 (3) 0-1 11, Argabright 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schumann 1 (1) 1-2 4, Renyer 2 0-2 4, Rokey 0 1-2 1.
WABAUNSEE 50, ST. MARYS 31
Wabaunsee;19;12;13;6;—;50
St. Marys;7;5;8;11;—;31
Wabaunsee — Hutley 6 (2) 2-2 16, Schreiner 3 (1) 1-2 8, Barber 1 0-0 2, Lohmeyer 1 0-0 2, Oliver 7 2-6 16, Strait 2 2-2 6.
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 3-4 5, R. Hurla 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hurt 1 1-1 3, K. Hurla 2 1-2 5, Jos. Harrison 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hutley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Mulligan 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schindler 1 0-0 2, Jor. Harrison 1 0-0 2.
WAVERLY 58, MARMATON VALLEY 24
Marmaton Valley;4;9;8;3;—;24
Waverly;15;17;18;8;—;58
Marmaton Valley — Griffith 4 0-0 8, M. Ard 1 0-0 2, A. Ard 2 0-0 4, Meiwes 1 0-0 2, Becker 2 (1) 3-5 8.
Waverly — L. McWilliams 1 (1) 0-0 3, S. McWilliams 4 0-2 8, Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Foster 9 (1) 3-5 22, Fairchild 1 0-0 2, Meehan 1 0-0 2, Vogts 3 (1) 0-0 7, Patterson 2 3-4 7, Romig 0 2-2 2.
High school boys box scores
Results Tuesday
ABILENE 46, CHAPMAN 45
Abilene;9;14;10;13;—;46
Chapman;7;9;18;11;—;45
Abilene — Hartman 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 1-2 1, Bryson 1 0-0 2, Barbieri 3 0-0 6, Beetch 6 0-2 12, Mayden 2 0-0 4, Becker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Boyd 7 0-0 14.
Chapman — Colston 1 0-1 2, Jackson 7 1-3 15, Wasylk 6 (4) 3-3 19, Riegel 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lovett 2 0-3 4, Stroud 1 0-0 2.
ANDERSON COUNTY 58, SANTA FE TRAIL 55
Santa Fe Trail;12;13;18;12;—;55
Anderson County;18;12;19;11;—;58
Santa Fe Trail — Decker 3 (2) 0-0 8, Berckefeldt 5 1-2 11, Jarrett 1 (1) 0-0 3, Herren 2 0-0 4, Long 9 (4) 1-2 23, Dunnaway 1 4-6 6.
Anderson County — Allnutt 2 0-0 4, Edens 2 0-0 4, Rockers 7 (4) 2-3 20, Powelson 9 (3) 0-1 22, Spencer 2 (1) 1-1 6, Kueser 1 (1) 0-0 3.
AXTELL 68, DONIPHAN WEST 20
Doniphan West;2;6;8;4;—;20
Axtell;20;19;17;12;—;68
Doniphan West — Smith 1 2-2 4, Penny 0 2-2 2, Holzhey 1 0-0 2, Blevins 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Clark 4 0-0 8.
Axtell — B. Porting 1 0-0 2, Q. Buessing 7 (4) 3-4 21, Koch 6 (2) 2-2 16, J. Porting 3 0-2 6, N. Buessing 3 (1) 0-0 7, Werner 1 1-2 3, D. Buessing 3 0-0 6, M. Buessing 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 (1) 0-0 3.
BELOIT 75, SMITH CENTER 54
Beloit;17;22;15;21;—;75
Smith Center;16;9;18;11;—;54
Beloit — Cox 4 (2) 0-0 10, V. Palen 4 (2) 2-2 12, Smith 5 0-0 10, Gray 1 (1) 1-2 4, Budke 8 (2) 0-1 18, Eilert 1 0-0 2, McQueen 0 2-2 2, Mason 3 0-0 6, Thompson 3 3-3 9, Chandler 1 0-0 2.
Smith Center — Benoit 5 (1) 1-6 12, Sasse 1 2-3 4, Colby 4 (4) 0-0 12, Kugler 1 (1) 1-2 4, Buckmaster 4 1-1 9, Zabel 1 0-0 2, Hobelmann 3 1-1 7, Maxwell 1 2-3 4.
BV-RANDOLPH 56, WAKEFIELD 18
Wakefield;4;0;10;4;—;18
BV-Randolph;19;21;9;7;—;56
Wakefield — Murphy 1 2-2 4, Vann 3 (1) 3-8 10, Krueger 2 0-0 4.
Blue Valley-Randolph — Peter 6 (1) 2-3 15, Bylkas 2 (2) 0-0 8, Montgomery 6 2-2 14, Brockman 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Barr 6 (3) 0-0 15.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 37, LYNDON 28
Lyndon;6;0;6;16;—;28
Central Heights;13;4;9;11;—;37
Lyndon — Bazil 1 0-0 2, Detwiler 3 1-1 7, Miller 2 0-0 4, Kitselman 5 (1) 0-0 11, Massey 2 0-2 4.
Central Heights — Sommer 2 2-2 6, Cubit 3 0-1 6, Cannady 2 (2) 2-2 8, Meyer 2 0-2 4, Beers 3 0-0 6, Bowker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Born 1 0-0 2.
CENTRALIA 43, ONAGA 30
Onaga;5;4;12;9;—;30
Centralia;17;15;10;1;—;43
Onaga — Ca. Myers 2 2-2 6, Marten 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schwartz 4 (1) 0-0 9, Koelzer 1 0-0 2 Norris 3 (2) 2-6 10.
Centralia — Becker 1 0-0 2, Gore 0 1-2 1, Quigley 1 0-0 2, Arnold 4 (2) 0-0 10, K. Haverkamp 2 (1) 2-2 7, Haufler 1 3-4 5, I. Haverkamp 1 0-0 2, Steinlage 7 0-0 14.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 68, FRANKFORT 39
Frankfort;11;7;8;13;—;39
Clifton-Clyde;15;9;21;23;—;68
Frankfort — Cornelison 3 (2) 0-0 8, Anderson 2 0-1 4, S. Gros 1 2-2 4, Car. Schreiner 1 (1) 2-2 5, Olson 4 1-2 9, G. Dalinghaus 2 1-4 5, Cad. Schreiner 2 0-0 4.
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Girard 1 0-0 2, D. Koch 3 0-1 6, Weiche 3 1-3 7, Rudolph 4 1-3 9, Seifert 3 3-4 9, Coffman 4 (1) 0-0 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 7 5-5 18.
HIAWATHA 60, RIVERSIDE 48
Hiawatha;15;15;14;16;—;60
Riverside;9;11;18;10;—;48
Hiawatha — Moreno 2 4-4 8, Brockhoff 6 (2) 5-12 19, Lierz 2 0-1 4, Meyer 4 (3) 4-6 15, Lillie 4 2-3 10.
Riverside — Wilkinson 0 2-2 2, Hayes 1 (1) 0-0 3, Webb 2 (1) 7-13 12, Chalfant 2 1-6 5, Maddox 6 (1) 3-6 16, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Blair 2 0-3 4.
HOLTON 51, JEFFERSON WEST 49
Jefferson West;10;14;13;14;—;49
Holton;12;8;11;20;—;51
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 3 (1) 3-3 10, Cruz 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clements 3 3-7 9, Broxterman 6 (4) 4-4 20, Malloy 0 3-4 3, Unruh 2 0-1 4.
Holton — Wright 0 2-2 2, Mulroy 1 0-0 2, Purcell 1 0-1 2, Gilliland 3 1-3 7, Moylan 6 (1) 1-1 14, Prine 3 (3) 2-4 11, Brees 2 3-5 7, Holaday 1 3-4 5, Woltje 0 1-2 1.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 50, OSKALOOSA 47
Jackson Heights;12;9;17;12;—;50
Oskaloosa;5;16;7;19;—;47
Jackson Heights — Rethman 4 (4) 1-2 13, Childs 1 2-2 4, Wareham 0 2-4 2, Olberding 4 1-2 9, Kennedy 1 0-2 2, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Thomas 4 (1) 5-8 14.
Oskaloosa — Sharp 1 0-0 2, Robbins 2 0-2 4, Wells 2 1-3 5, Shuffleberger 1 0-0 2, E. Tarwater 2 2-3 6, Reed 5 (2) 6-9 18, Bassett 3 (2) 2-2 10.
MADISON 70, HARTFORD 41
Hartford;4;13;13;11;—;41
Madison;24;10;12;24;—;70
Hartford — Thomas 7 (2) 2-2 18, Kistner 7 (1) 1-1 16, Sull 0 2-2 2, Dill 2 1-3 5.
Madison — Watts 5 (2) 0-0 12, Wolgram 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bro. Rayburn 1 0-0 2, Bra. Rayburn 1 0-0 2, Dr. Stutesman 1 0-0 2, Buettner 5 2-3 12, Engle 2 7-8 11, Harrison 9 (4) 1-2 23, Da. Stutesman 1 (1) 0-0 3.
MCLOUTH 57, PLEASANT RIDGE 45
McLouth;8;12;17;19;—;57
Pleasant Ridge;7;5;12;21;—;45
McLouth — Carlton 1 (1) 0-0 3, J. Pope 5 (1) 0-0 11, G. Pope 8 (5) 2-2 23, Jo. Willits 3 5-6 11, Barfield 1 2-2 4, Robbins 2 1-1 5.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 1 3-5 5, Adams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Reed 5 (1) 10-13 21, Lawson 1 0-2 2, Gibson 2 (2) 0-0 6, Johnston 3 (2) 0-0 8, Schmidt 0 0-2 0.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 40, OSAGE CITY 37
Osage City;10;6;14;7;—;37
Perry-Lecompton;7;17;6;10;—;40
Osage City — Plinsky 4 (1) 4-4 13, Fort 3 0-0 6, Williams 4 4-7 12, Orender 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 1 2-2 4, Morgison 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 1-2 1, Mallonee 7 0-3 14, Anderson 2 (1) 3-4 8, Farmer 3 3-4 9.
SABETHA 37, NEMAHA CENTRAL 28
Nemaha Central;5;10;7;6;—;28
Sabetha;13;4;7;13;—;37
Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 0-0 2, Baumgartner 4 0-2 8, Leonard 0 2-2 2, Uphaus 4 (1) 1-2 10, A. Gerety 1 (1) 0-0 3, Beck 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Sabetha — Stapleton 2 (1) 0-0 5, Cox 2 2-2 6, Funk 2 (2) 1-2 7, Burger 2 8-12 12, Garber 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gruber 1 0-0 2, Dyke 1 0-0 2.
SILVER LAKE 69, ROYAL VALLEY 47
Royal Valley;9;18;9;11;—;47
Silver Lake;14;21;18;16;—;69
Royal Valley — Hale 5 (2) 1-2 13, Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wahwassuck 4 4-9 12, Mills 4 (1) 0-0 9, Neuner 1 0-2 2, Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4.
Silver Lake — Byrne 8 (1) 3-3 20, Calderwood 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kats 2 (1) 0-0 5, B. Koelzer 5 (1) 0-1 11, Moore 6 (2) 4-4 18, Hay 1 (1) 0-0 3, Heiman 1 (1) 3-4 6, Cromer 0 1-2 1.
SOUTHERN COFFEY 46, COLONY-CREST 33
Colony-Crest;12;9;4;8;—;33
Southern Coffey;15;8;9;14;—;46
Colony-Crest — T. Hermreick 1 3-3 5, H. Hermreck 8 (2) 0-0 18, Praska 1 0-0 2, Holloran 2 1-1 5, Beckmon 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Southern Coffey — J. Bontrager 3 (2) 0-2 8, Ohl 4 0-2 8, Harvey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Collins 0 1-2 1, Leimkuhler 12 0-0 24, Harred 1 0-0 2.
ST. MARYS 50, WABAUNSEE 48
Wabaunsee;14;6;11;17;—;48
St. Marys;16;16;13;5;—;50
Wabaunsee — Brown 0 2-2 2, Frank 1 -0 2, Meseke 7 (1) 0-0 15, Oliver 2 0-0 4, Murray 8 (5) 0-0 21, Schutter 2 0-0 4.
St. Marys — J. Hurla 2 (1) 0-0 5, Moylan 5 (5) 1-2 16, Holz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schindler 3 1-1 7, Rieschick 2 0-0 4, Ewing 3 0-0 6, Schoemann 1 3-4 5, Lee 0 2-2 2.
TONGANOXIE 85, ATCHISON 60
Tonganoxie;15;20;21;29;—;85
Atchison;9;12;17;22;—;60
Tonganoxie — Ha. Robbins 8 (3) 4-6 23, He. Robbins 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hall 1 0-0 2, Bond 13 4-6 30, Perich 4 0-0 8, Pray 1 1-2 3, Beach 3 (2) 2-4 10, Isaacs 1 0-0 2, Tyner 1 0-0 2.
Atchison — Simpson 5 5-7 15, Denton 0 1-2 1, Bowen-Webb 8 (3) 2-2 21, Herring-Brittan 3 0-0 6, Arnold 2 3-5 7, Hernandez 5 0-0 10.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 55, LINN 33
Linn;3;11;12;7;—;33
Washington County;10;24;10;11;—;55
Linn — Bargman 12, Ohlde 4, Schaefer 2, York 5, Beier 4, Trumble 2, Cardenas 4.
Washington County — Roepke 3, Gauby 3, Buhrman 16, Simmons 3, Bentz 12, Nelson 14, Hoover 3, Grace 1.
WAVERLY 70, MARMATON VALLEY 15
Marmaton Valley;3;8;4;0;—;15
Waverly;20;20;20;10;—;70
Marmaton Valley — Elliot 2 (1) 0-0 5, Griffith 4 0-0 8, Henderson 0 0-2 0, Knavel 1 0-1 2.
Waverly — Patterson 3 (1) 1-2 8, Pyle 2 (1) 0-0 5, White 2 0-0 4, Kratzberg 5 (5) 1-2 16, Bartley 0 2-2 2, Hively 6 2-7 14, Decker 2 0-0 4, Foster 2 2-4 6, C. Lacey 1 0-0 2, Skillman 0 1-2 1, Lee 4 0-1 8.