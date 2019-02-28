Both the Garden City High School and Lawrence-Free State girls basketball teams enter Thursday’s sub-state game coming off a loss in the regular season finale.

The both lost to heavy favorites, with the Buffaloes falling to No. 3 Liberal and the Firebirds lost to previously ranked Shawnee Mission Northwest.

But before that, both teams had hit somewhat of a rhythm, with the Buffs (11-9) winning three of four before the loss to Liberal and the Firebirds (11-9) winning three in a row. The two teams — Buffs the eight-seed and Firebirds the nine- seed — will tip-off at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Garden.

The winner advances to likely take on No. 1-seeded Liberal on Saturday. Liberal (20-0) hosts struggling Wichita West (4-17) Thursday in the other sub-state semifinal.

The Buffs are averaging 42.8 points per game and allowing 40.3. They’re led by senior guard Elyssa Salazar’s 9.1 points per game, while Julie Calzonetti is adding 7.7. Keyhana Turner and Taryn Tabor are adding a little more than 6 points per game, as well.

Free State is averaging 47.3 points per game and allowing 44.5. Season stats were not available for the Firebirds, but they are led by junior Caely Kesten, sophomore Shannon Clarke, senior Sam Lawrence and junior Haley Hippe.