At the NJCAA Region VI tournament in Independence, it was almost Garden City’s night.

The Broncbusters almost overcame a double-digit deficit to start the final period, and they almost tied the game twice down the stretch.

But the Lady Pirates prevailed and moved on with a 64-56 win, advancing in the postseason and ending Garden City’s season at 14-17.

Trailing 53-42 after three quarters, the Broncbusters started the final period with a 9-0 run to close to within two points, with Daz Johnson and Talia Roberts both hitting a pair field goals, including Roberts’ second three-pointer of the game.

The Pirates finally scored at the 5:55 mark, but Roberts found Johnson to cut the lead to just 55-53.

But Garden City could only muster one more field goal and one free throw in the final five minutes, victims of some untimely turnovers.

The Busters got 14 from Roberts, with Johnson adding 12 and pulling down 14 boards.

“I told my kids I actually enjoyed coaching tonight because we played great defense,” head coach Charinee Mitchell said in a post-game radio interview. “We lost the game ourselves with the turnovers, the unforced turnovers.”

Her team made some great stops on defense, but they’d come back to their end and turn the ball over on a travel and then a moving screen, just when the offense was clicking late.

“We took the game from ourselves committing too many unforced turnovers,” Mitchell said.

But her smaller team’s 40-33 edge on the boards was a plus.

“We really put the emphasis that they’re bigger than us so you’ve got to get up front, and I think our post players did a good job with that,” Mitchell said.

It all came down, she added, to not taking advantage of good things when they needed to.

“It was our mistakes, our little mistakes, that bit us in the butt tonight,” she said.

Both teams shot poorly in the opening period, with the Pirates holding a 14-11 lead after one quarter.

The Busters scored four straight to open the second and grab their first lead of the game at 15-14.

Later they took their second lead on Roberts’ first trey (26-24), with Independence holding a 28-27 lead at halftime.

The victors out-scored the Busters 25-15 in the second half after the visitors took a lead to open the quarter on a Taneigh Boyd field goal.

Independence answered with an 11-2 run, eventually taking a 41-33 lead with 4:00 to play in the quarter.

Garden City closed to with four in the closing minutes before the Pirates responded with 7-0 run to close out the period.

Mychaell Gray and Kierra Crockett led the Pirates with 14 points each, but it was three fourth-quarter field goals from Victoria Mikklesen that turned the tide for Independence in the fourth quarter to stop the Garden City comeback.

Miller credited her coaching staff with making good defensive adjustments early in the fourth quarter to stop the Pirates, which allowed the Busters to close the gap.

“They were kind of beating us on our full-court press, so we pushed it back and got it to a two-three zone, got them to take some uncomfortable shots,” she said.

Unfortunately in the final minutes, the turnovers reared their ugly head.

“That’s the game of basketball, and that’s the tall tale of this team this year,” Miller said. “We hadn’t figured out how to not have too many unforced errors.”