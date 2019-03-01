JR. COLLEGE
BASKETBALL
First Round
Wednesday
Seward County, bye
Independence 71, Garden City 66
Barton 87, Neosho County 80
Northwest Kansas Tech 87, Cowley 84
Hutchinson 98, Allen 88
Cloud County 68, Pratt 56
Colby 77, Butler 70
Coffeyville, bye
Quarterfinals
Sunday
At Hartman Arena, Park City
Independence (15-15) vs. Seward County (25-5), 1 p.m.
Barton (24-7) vs. Northwest Kansas Tech (15-16), 3 p.m.
Hutchinson (24-7) vs. Pratt (15-16), 5 p.m.
Colby (18-13) vs. Coffeyville (28-2), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Monday
Final, Wednesday
Women
First Round
Wednesday
Seward County, bye
Cloud County 70, Dodge City 61 (OT)
Barton 114, Neosho County 102
Cowley 70, Colby 67
Hutchinson 89, Allen 40
Independence 64, Garden City 56
Pratt 66, Coffeyville 43
Butler, bye
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Hartman Arena, Park City
Seward County (28-2) vs. Cloud County (18-12), 1 p.m.
Barton (22-9) vs. Cowley (24-7), 3 p.m.
Hutchinson (29-2) vs. Independence (19-9), 5 p.m.
Pratt (20-10) vs. Butler (15-4), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Monday
Final, Wednesday
PREPS
BASKETBALL
Postseason
Sub-state tournaments
Class 6A
Boys
Sub-state No. 4
Semifinals
Wednesday
Lawrence 75, Wichita South 34
Garden City 48, Liberal 30
Final
Friday
Garden City (17-4) at Lawrence (17-3), 6 p.m.
Girls
Sub-state No. 1
Play-in Game
Monday
Wichita West 60, Junction City 36
Semifinals
Thursday
Liberal 45, Wichita West 13
Garden City 33, Lawrence-Free State 27
Final
Saturday
Garden City (12-9) at Liberal (21-0), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Boys
Sub-state No. 1
Play-in game
Monday
Mulvane 73, Wellington 59
Semifinals
Wednesday
Wichita Trinity 53, Mulvane 37
Towanda-Circle 78, Ulysses 72
Final
Friday
Towanda-Circle (12-8) at Wichita Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.
Girls
Sub-state No. 4
Semifinals
Thursday
Ulysses 43, Buhler 31
Wamego 42, Wellington 40
Final
Saturday
Wamego (12-9) at Ulysses (16-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Kismet-Southwestern Heights sub-state
Boys
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Larned 66, Goodland 47
Colby 58, Holcomb 49
Hugoton 72, Cimarron 54
Scott City 72, Southwestern Heights 60
Semifinals
Friday
at Kismet
Larned (14-6) vs. Colby (12-8), 6 p.m.
Hugoton (14-6) vs. Scott City (12-8), 7:30 p.m.
Final, Saturday
Girls
Quarterfinals
Monday
Scott City 59, Southwestern Heights 24
Larned 45, Hugoton 32
Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44
Colby 53, Goodland 30
Semifinals
Thursday
At Kismet
Scott City 50, Larned 41
Cimarron 46, Colby 43
Final
Saturday
Cimarron (15-7) vs. Scott City (15-6), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Leoti-Wichita County sub-state
Boys
Quarterfinals
Monday
Hoxie 69, Decatur Community 38
Plainville 76, Smith Center 64
Ellis 48, Decatur Community 41
Wichita County 46, Trego Community 44
Semifinals
Thursday
At Leoti
Plainville 76, Hoxie 73
Ellis 70, Wichita County 45
Final
Saturday
Plainville (16-6) vs. Ellis (17-5), 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Trego Community 48, Wichita County 26
Decatur Community 40, Oakley 33
Hoxie 39, Ellis 37
Plainville 53, Smith Center 50
Semifinals
Friday
Trego Community (18-3) vs. Decatur Community (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Hoxie (13-7) vs. Plainville (12-9), 6 p.m.
Final, Saturday
Meade sub-state
Boys
Quarterfinals
Monday
Pratt-Skyline 75, Elkhart 36
Lakin 64, Syracuse 60
Stanton County 61, Sublette 33
Ness City 61, Meade 58
Semifinals
Thursday
At Meade
Lakin 67, Pratt-Skyline 48
Ness City 69, Stanton County 66
Final
Saturday
Ness City (17-4) vs. Lakin (14-8), 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Meade 58, Ness City 32
Sublette 56, Elkhart 48
Stanton County 59, Pratt-Skyline 31
Lakin 47, Syacuse 39
Semifinals
Friday
At Meade
Meade (15-6) vs. Sublette (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
Stanton County (15-6) vs. Lakin (7-14), 6 p.m.
Final, Saturday
Class 1A
At Dodge City Community College
Boys
Semifinals
Friday
South Gray (22-1) vs. Little River (17-6), 6 p.m.
Macksville (17-6) vs. South Central (19-4), 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Thursday
South Central 57, Minneola 20
Pretty Prairie 53, Ingalls 43
Championship
Saturday
South Central (22-2) vs. Pretty Prairie (14-9), 6 p.m.
At Pratt Community College
Girls
Semifinals
Thursday
Spearville 48, Hutch-Central Christian 38
South Gray 54, Cunningham 43
Championship
Saturday
Spearville (19-4) vs. South Gray (20-4), 6 p.m.
At WaKeeney-Trego Community
Girls
Semifinals
Thursday
Golden Plains 41, Dighton 32 (OT)
Thunder Ridge 49, Otis-Bison 40
Championship
Saturday
Golden Plains (24-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (20-2), 6 p.m.