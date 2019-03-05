For the third straight season, the Circle girls basketball team will be competing at the state tournament. After defeating Pratt by a score of 50-33 at home on Saturday, the T-Birds celebrated their third consecutive sub-state championship.

“I gave all the credit to our seniors for being great team leaders and really keeping things going,” said Circle head coach Brian Henry.

“They have been a huge part of this building process over their four years here. Three of them played crucial varsity minutes as freshman and were part of our first run to state two years ago. We added in Alyson Potter and she helped continue the trend.”

Despite winning by 17 points, the T-Birds suffered from a rough start. Pratt quickly jumped out to a 6-2 lead to open the game. Circle responded with a 8-0 run, and after one quarter, the T-Birds led 13-11.

Pratt scored the first 5 points of the second quarter to regain the lead. Circle missed some good looks early in the second quarter, which kept Pratt in the game. Both teams continued to trade baskets until two Pratt free throws tied the game at 22 in the final minute of the first half. Circle senior Carissa Beck knocked down a three-pointer to end the half and give the T-Birds a 25-22 lead.

Henry wasn’t thrilled with his team’s first-half performance, but was proud of the way they adjusted in the second half.

“I felt like we were giving up some things we had worked on,” said Henry.

“In the second half, we did a lot better job of spacing the floor and getting some high post looks against their trapping zone defense. We talked about that at halftime and throughout the second half, and I think our girls really executed that a lot better.”

Circle started to pull away in the third quarter, thanks to two threes by Alyson Potter, and one by Carissa Beck. The T-Birds gave up just five points in the third quarter, and led 36-27 heading into the fourth.

Pratt was unable to close the gap, and Circle senior Jordan Hammer put the game away by scoring six straight points to put the T-Birds up 44-29 with three minutes to go. Pratt was unable to score another field goal for the remainder of the contest, and Circle cruised to their 17th win of the season.

Circle’s record of 17-4 gives them the No. 7 seed at the 4A state tournament in Salina. The T-Birds will face No. 2 Bishop Miege (21-0). This will be the second straight season the T-Birds will face Miege in the first round. Last year, the T-Birds fell by a score of 56-38. The rematch will take place on Thursday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.