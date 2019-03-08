Dodge City sophomore Kisa Unruh and junior Chidera Okoro were both recognized for their efforts this season on the basketball court when the Western Athletic Conference released its All-WAC selections Friday.



Unruh joined four other players from the league, and only one other sophomore, with a First-Team Selection.



Junior Chidera Okoro was one of only five to receive Second-Team honors.



