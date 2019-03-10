KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Perfection requires attention to even the smallest of details, and Ben McCollum’s reaction to the two in a decisive 15-2 run showed the level of excellence the Northwest Missouri State coach demands.

Javion Blake’s layup came easily on a defensive breakdown, the only blip in a seven-minute first-half stretch when the Bearcats started pulling away for an 82-53 win against Washburn in Sunday's MIAA championship.

But the rare slip up wasn’t minor enough to keep Northwest’s 10th-year coach from stomping his feet on the sidelines and imploring members of Division II’s No. 1-ranked team to turn up the intensity, even as it was becoming apparent they'd roll to a fourth-straight conference tournament title and a perfect record entering NCAA play.

“The reason it’s so difficult to do that, to be 32-0 and win that many in a row,” McCollum said, “is because human nature sets in, and it’s so difficult to fight human nature with youth.”

The lead, stuck at just three when the run began, jumped to 16 in the first half and eventually peaked at 34 with 5:30 remaining. Once the mistakes were eliminated, the only things remaining for Northwest to cut down were Municipal Auditorium’s nets.

“It’s hard for me, and I’m whatever age I am,” McCollum said. “With these younger kids, it’s harder for them, when they’re 31-0, to not say, ‘Let’s just turn it off a little bit.’ To maintain that hunger and fight that human nature is what makes these kids so special.”

It helps when those “younger kids” include Trevor Hudgins. The redshirt freshman from Manhattan scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting to join WU’s Tyler Geiman and Blake on the all-tournament team.

Joey Witthus, who added 25 points to earn most outstanding player honors, got in a shooting match early with Blake, the Ichabods’ leader with 17. Whittus’ second 3-pointer put him in double figures eight minutes into the game, and by halftime, the senior already had 18.

“Joey Witthus is a big-time college basketball player,” said WU coach Brett Ballard. “He can pick and pop, he can post up and drive. Him and Hudgins were terrific tonight, and both shot the ball well. They’ve got a lot of good pieces around them, but those two were really, really good tonight.”

Blake’s third 3-pointer cut the deficit to 19-17, but WU made just four baskets in the half’s final 11:35, suffering through scoreless stretches of 3:30 and 5:10 as the Bearcats pulled away.

“I think everyone likes to talk about their offense,” Ballard said. “I’m more impressed with their defense. They held us to 53 after we scored 99 the night before, and I think we averaged mid-80s on the year. I really am just floored by how solid they are defensively.”

A Ryan Welty 3-pointer pushed the lead to 24-17 before the Ichabods finally broke through with a Will McKee dunk and David Salach jumper. The back-to-back baskets cut it to 24-21 with 7:15 left in the half, but Whittus scored seven in a 10-0 Northwest run.

After Blake’s layup that left McCollum irate, WU didn’t score again until a Jace Wiliams dunk two seconds before halftime.

“I’ve been coaching and playing now about 20 years,” Ballard said, “and that’s one of the best teams I’ve seen. Just an elite team. They’re disciplined on both ends, and when they’re locked in like they were tonight — and they are most nights — but to play like that, we just ran into a buzzsaw.”

Hudgins scored 19 in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 20 for the first time, 50-30, with 15 minutes remaining. WU called timeout to calm the Northwest-heavy crowd, but Hudgins hit yet another behind the arc to extend the run to 13-0.

Devyn Wilson scored five points in a 7-0 WU run that made it 55-37, but Hudgins’ fourth and fifth 3-pointers bookended a 14-2 run that gave Northwest its largest lead at 76-42.

“They just made us look average,” Ballard said, “and I think that’s more a testament to them than our guys, because I really like our guys and we’ve had a heck of a year.”

Finishing the regular season and conference tournament unbeaten means Northwest will host next weekend’s NCAA Tournament regional rounds, which begin Saturday. WU will join them in Maryville, Mo., possibly seeded as high as third, but with hopes of improving on last year’s finish, an opening-round loss to eventual national runner-up Northern State after a similar result in the 2018 MIAA championship.

“I think guys will go in with confidence knowing we played a top 15 schedule in the country,” Ballard said. “We’ve played with the best of best, and again, Northwest is the best team in the country, so I know our guys will go and play hard and compete. I really think it could be a fun weekend for us.”