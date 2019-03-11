The Osborne Bulldogs overcame a 26-point, 12-rebound performance by Caldwell Bluejays senior Jalen Risley Saturday to take third place in the 1A State Basketball Tournament.

Osborne senior Darnell Holloway had a team-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 22-18 in the second half.

That was probably why Bulldogs head coach Jamie Wolters didn’t seem happy after the game.

“I just like to end playing well, and I didn’t feel like we did that,” Wolters said.

Even in the first half, Wolters said his team didn’t play well, but also gave credit to the Bluejays for their good defense.

“We had an advantage inside and we just didn’t get it to him,” Wolters said.

He pointed to Holloway’s stats as an example: 23 points, but many of those off of free throws in the fourth quarter after recording 17 in the first half. Holloway went scoreless in the third quarter.

“That’s the part that kind of drives me the most crazy, is just not playing well to end the season,” Wolters said.

Entering this year, the Kansas State High School Activities Association had consolidated last year’s 1A DI and 1A DII into one massive 1A classification with over 100 schools.

Finishing third at the end of it, like Wolters’ team did, was hardly a bad season by any stretch, particularly for the seniors.

“It’s good for those seniors to go out winners, because they are,” Wolters said.