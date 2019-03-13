K-State baseball rallies past NIU

Kansas State's baseball team scored nine unanswered runs Tuesday, including three in the eighth inning, while rallying for a 9-6 victory against Northern Illinois at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan.

Will Brennan and Zach Kokoska each had three-hit games to propel the Wildcats' comeback. Kokoska stroked a leadoff double in the eighth to start the game-winning rally, which also included back-to-back doubles by Chris Ceballos and Dylan Phillips.

Kokoska, a junior outfielder, added a pair of triples in the second and sixth innings for K-State (7-8).

K-State's Caleb Littlejim belted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6-6.

The Wildcats' bullpen held NIU (4-12) to one hit over the game's final 7 1/3 innings. Andrew Stratman pitched two innings to earn the win, and Brett Lockwood worked 4 1/3 hitless innings. Mitch Zubradt notched his third save with a perfect ninth inning.

Vosik goes 5-for-5 to lead KU to win

Junior Brett Vosik went 5-for-5 Tuesday to help Kansas outlast Central Connecticut State 10-8 at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Vosik's perfect day featured four singles and a double. The left fielder drove in a pair of runs, including one in a two-run sixth inning as KU regained the lead. He also started a two-run eighth inning with a single, stole a base and scored twice, all of which helped the Jayhawks (12-3) overcome Central Connecticut State's six-run fourth.

KU used seven pitchers in relief of freshman starter Hunter Freese with rookie reliever Stone Parker (1-0) picking up his first collegiate win. Parker tossed 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball against the Blue Devils (3-4).

Redshirt sophomore Jonah Ulane picked up his Big 12-leading sixth save by striking out three and recording the game's final four outs.