(Dodge City, KS.) -- Despite hitting well and scoring plenty, due to the errors and pitching faltering DCCC got swept in the doubleheader by scores of 11-10, and 16-6.

The Conqs started quick in game one, scoring two runs in the first inning. They would not slow down there, as the Conquistadors added three more runs in the second inning on a double by Trey Vasquez. Out to an early 5-0 lead, the Broncbuster would answer with a run in the second inning. The Conqs would keep the momentum going, however as they scored four runs, three of them being unearned in the top of the third. With a 9-1 lead the Conqs looked to be in control even after Garden City added a run in the third and fifth innings. DCCC would add a run in the sixth on a Connor McGowan walk. Leading 10-3, Garden City would knock around pitcher Noah Webb for six runs to cut the lead to 10-9 going into the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh Garden City would pull out the win after scoring two unearned runs on a hit-by-pitch, and a balk.



Trey Vasquez went 1-3 with 4 RBI’s. Spencer Marcus also contributed 2 RBI’s.

In game two both teams would start fast offensively. The Conquistadors scored a run in each of the first three innings off a Cameron Fritz sacrifice fly, a Vasquez RBI single, and a solo shot by Marcus. Garden City would also score three runs in the second inning to go into the fourth inning with the game tied at three. The two teams would both score back and forth over the next two innings going into the seventh inning with the game tied at six. Unfortunately, it all fell apart for the Conqs, with fielding blunders and pitching problems contributing to the Broncbusters scoring ten runs over the seventh and eighth innings to gain a 16-6 victory.

Ethan Bergkamp had 3 RBI’s in the game.



The Conqs have no break as they head to Oklahoma tomorrow to take on Northwestern Oklahoma State University JV.