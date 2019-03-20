Centennial League co-champion Washburn Rural swept the top honors on the 2019 all-league boys team, taking player, newcomer and coach of the year awards following a 23-2 season that also produced a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state tournament.

Junior Blues senior Jordan White was named the league player of the year, while sophomore teammate Joe Berry was named the league's newcomer of the year. Kevin Muff was named league coach of the year, orchestrating a turnaround that saw the Junior Blues improve 11 wins over last year's 12-9 mark and guide Rural to its first state tournament since 2011.

White was also named to the six-member all-league first team, while Berry and Rural senior Savion Edwards were second-team selections and senior Armahn Downing was an honorable mention pick.

White was joined on the first team by Seaman seniors Kobe Bonner and Trey Duffey, Hayden senior Levi Braun, Junction City senior AJ Dickerson and Emporia sophomore Charles Snyder.

Topeka High, which shared the league title with Rural, had three second-team all-league selections: senior KeeAndre Smith and juniors DaVonshai Harden and Ky Thomas. They were joined on the second team by Berry, Edwards and Highland Park sophomore CJ Powell.

High also had an honorable mention pick in junior King Sutton, while Topeka West had three honorable mention picks in senior Korbin Kido, sophomore Tre Alexander and freshman Elijah Brooks and Seaman had one with senior Trent Cox.

All-Centennial League boys

First team

Kobe Bonner, sr., Seaman; Levi Braun, sr., Hayden; AJ Dickerson, sr., Junction City; Trey Duffey, sr., Seaman; Charles Snyder, so., Emporia; Jordan White, sr., Washburn Rural.

Second team

Joe Berry, so., Washburn Rural; Savion Edwards, sr., Washburn Rural; DaVonshai Harden, jr., Topeka High; CJ Powell, so., Highland Park; KeeAndre Smith, sr., Topeka High; Ky Thomas, jr., Topeka High.

Honorable mention

Tre Alexander, so., Topeka West; Elijah Brooks, fr., Topeka West; Trent Cox, sr., Seaman; Armahn Downing, sr., Washburn Rural; Tyce Hoover, jr., Manhattan; Quavez Humphreys, jr., Junction City; Korbin Kido, sr., Topeka West; Chandler Marks, jr., Manhattan; Kyler McCullough, sr., Emporia; King Sutton, jr., Topeka High.

Player of the year — Jordan White, Washburn Rural

Newcomer of the year — Joe Berry, Washburn Rural

Coach of the year — Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural