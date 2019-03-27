McPherson High School’s Jarrod Nowak is already in midseason form. The senior captured first place at the McPherson Invitational on Tuesday without dropping a game in the process. Nowak went 4-0 on the day with each of his four matches decided by an 8-0 score.

As a team, the Bullpups scored 44 points which was good enough for second. Derby won the invitational with 51 points after taking second in singles and doubles. Three of the four McPherson entries reached the semifinals. Head coach Tyler Brown was pleased with his team’s performance.

“For really limited practice time due to weather and spring break. . . I thought we did okay,” Brown said.

Jackson Schrader began the day 2-2 before dropping his final two matches for fourth. The doubles team of Brennan Gipson and Conner Glazner also started 2-0 before losing in the semifinals. The duo rebounded in their last match of the day to go 3-1 for third. McPherson’s Jayden Fox and Zac Butler went 0-4 for 16th.

The Bullpups also fielded a “white” team which consisted of junior varsity players. As a team, the junior varsity finished sixth out of eight teams. In singles, Zach Wash went 2-2 for sixth and Alex Houston went 2-2 for seventh.

The Bullpups are next in action on Thursday when they travel to Goddard.

