The Red Demons took until the third inning of the first game Friday to score, eventually overwhelming the Wichita South Titans for a 10-0 win in game one of the teams’ doubleheader in Dodge City.

They didn’t wait so long to get it going in game two.

After run-ruling the Titans in game one, the Red Demons crushed the Titans for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning of game two, eventually winning by run-rule 15-0 in three innings.

Among the biggest plays of the day was a massive solo home run by senior Keanin Camacho in the third inning of the second game.

It was his first hit of the season, and sailed beyond the right-field fence.

“That is a kid that you can’t do anything but cheer for man, because he works so dang hard,” Red Demon head coach Zach Shipley said. “He does everything right. He pushes himself, he pushes his teammates, he’s always got his teammates’ back, never misses an offseason. When we do fundraisers, the kid’s out working his butt off. So seeing him hit a long ball was awesome. That was a cool moment.”

Friday’s wins were the third and fourth for the Red Demons, who are now 4-0 this season.

After narrowly winning their first two games on walk-off hits last Saturday against Wichita East, the Red Demons were significantly stronger against the Titans Friday.

That was particularly evident on the mound, where the Red Demon pitchers were solid.

“The biggest thing was just strike one,” Shipley said about the improvement he saw from last week to Friday.

He said last week the team struggled massively throwing the first strike, and those struggles allowed teams the Red Demons should have beaten pretty handily to hang around.

“You talk about 15 walks, three errors, two hit-by-pitch,” Shipley said. “You give them 20 extra baserunners in the doubleheader (and) you shouldn’t win those.”

Somehow the Red Demons did, he said, but at the end of the day it had been frustrating to have seen the team play so poorly.

Friday night, the Red Demons made far fewer errors than the Titans, and when the Titans made them, the Demons usually capitalized either with extra bases, runs or both.

“We always talk about the hustle-doubles and making the defense stop you, and not taking things for granted,” Shipley said. “I really felt like our guys really pushed that envelope. We took extra bases a lot today, and that’s when I know we’re locked in.”





Up Next:

The Red Demons return to action when they open Western Athletic Conference play with a game in Garden City against the Buffaloes April 2. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

They return to home action April 16 when they host a game the Great Bend Panthers. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.