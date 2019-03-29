The Dodge City girls swimming team opened its season Thursday with a quad in Garden City. As a team, they finished second, behind Garden City but ahead of Liberal and Holcomb.

Here is how the Red Demons did, event by event:

• The relay team consisting of Payton Magouirk, Harlie Wainscott, Lillian Friess and Adienne Asebedo finished third in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Hayden Sanchez finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Emily Palmer finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Harlie Wainscott finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Jenna Doussa finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Sara Ramirez finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Alexa Gerdes finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Hayden Sanchez finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Lillian Friess finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Adienne Asebedo finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Payton Magouirk finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Jenna Doussa finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Ella Friess finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Paige Mink finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

• The relay team consisting of Hayden Sanchez, Adienne Asebedo, Harlie Wainscott and Payton Magouirk finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Jenna Doussa, Paige Mink, Laura Mier and Ella Friess finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Emily Martinez, Josephina Cox, Elizabeth Cox and April Lee finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Emily Palmer, Ismar Mendoza, Jenifer Pastran and Jimena Sandoval finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Andrea DePena, Jackie Soto, Jessica Rivera and Angela Godoy Perez finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Lillian Friess finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Sara Ramirez finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Adienne Asebedo finished 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Paige Mink finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Ella Friess finished 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• The relay team consisting of Payton Magouirk, Lillian Friess, Harlie Wainscott and Hayden Sanchez finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Laura Mier, Elizabeth Cox, Emily Palmer and Jenna Doussa finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Alexa Gerdes, Josephina Cox, Emily Martinez and April Lee finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.