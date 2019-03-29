The Dodge City Red Demons softball team (6-0) (0-0) continued their quick start to the season, breaking apart the Wichita South Titans in Thursday’s doubleheader by scores 30-2 and 25-0.

Both games were over in three innings apiece, due to mercy rules.

Winning pitchers for the Red Demons were senior Raegan Lopp in the first game, and junior Olivia Ortiz in the second. Lopp pitched all three innings in the first game, allowed one hit, allowed one earned run and two total runs, and struck out eight. Ortiz pitched all three innings of the second game, allowing one hit but not runs with no strikeouts.

In game one, senior Madison Armstrong and junior Regan Gerber each hit a home run, and freshman Mari Landa hit two. Landa had a game-high seven RBIs, while Armstrong had five and Gerber had four. Landa had four runs, as did senior Caroline Stephenson.

In game two, Landa had four hits on four at-bats, and junior Elise Helfrich had four hits on five at-bats. Lopp and Landa had game-highs of four RBIs each in the second game. Senior Maddie Kalscheur had a game-high four runs in the second game.

The Red Demons return to action April 4 when they travel to Hays for a doubleheader against the Hays Indians. The first game that day is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

They return to home action April 16 for a doubleheader against the Great Bend Panthers. Start time that day is scheduled for 4 p.m. also.