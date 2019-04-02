The Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team fell to the Hays Indians 1-0 Tuesday night via overtime.

The winner came with 2:16 left in first overtime half, coming via penalty kick into the top right corner of the net.

It was a fitting finale to a game in which the Indians dominated the bulk of the offensive possession throughout, but struggled to break through the Red Demon defense, and in which the Red Demon offense struggled.

Hays had the huge majority of the offensive opportunities in both the first and second halves. Dodge City fought, but throughout the night the Red Demons just lacked the speed needed to break through the Indians defense and create any major offensive chances.

Still, Red Demon head coach Saul Hernandez said he was proud of his team’s effort.

“They all played their hearts out and I’m seeing some improvement, especially on the defensive side, and our positioning is getting better as well,” Hernandez said. “We were out a few girls, and then Taryn (Coon) getting hurt right there in the first half really hurt us, and not having other plays to keep that rotation going really hurt us, but I think we’re moving in the right direction. I’m really happy with the performance and I know the girls played their hearts out.”

Even when the Indians were able to break through the Red Demon defense, they were stifled throughout by freshman goalkeeper Daisy Orozco. She aggressively attacked the ball even within traffic and made all the routine saves her team needed to stay in the game.

She also made the big ones, such as with just under 29 minutes in the second half and the score still zero. On the play, she stopped a penalty kick, then stopped the follow-up shot off the rebound.

Despite allowing the penalty kick goal in overtime, she still saved 1-of-2 penalty kick saves.

“Daisy, she stepped in big for us,” Hernandez said. “She’s our third-string goalkeeper, and she didn’t play like a third-string goalkeeper tonight. She had some amazing saves, the PK save, and for a third-string keeper to step in and play like that, you can just feed off of that, and all the girls fed off of that energy, and it was a great team-environment.”

That environment, he said, was another thing Hernandez liked.

“On the bench everyone was really positive, and you could tell by the way they were playing,” Hernandez said.

With the loss, the Red Demons are (1-6) (0-2) on the season. They travel for their next game, at Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, scheduled for Thursday.