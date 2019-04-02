The Dodge City Red Demons boys tennis team opened its season last Thursday with an invitational tournament at Pratt High School. It included Pratt, Ellinwood, Haven, Russell and Ulysses.

The Red Demons finished first as a team.

Here is how each Red Demon did, according to head coach David Snodgrass:

• Lakin Scheck (2-2) finished third in the No. 1 Singles.

• Eric Martinez (4-0) finished first in the No. 2 Singles.

• Cannon Bunkall and Alex Ramirez (4-0) finished first in the No. 1 Doubles.

• Arturo Redondo and Chris Velez (3-1) finished first in the No. 2 Doubles.

The Red Demons continue their season with a road invitational April 6. That event, which had been originally scheduled for March 30, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and includes Great Bend, Scott Community High School, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Garden City and Liberal.