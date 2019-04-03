The Dodge City Red Demons season continued last night as the team finished its third meet of the season Tuesday in Great Bend.

The team finished second overall, behind Great Bend and ahead of Liberal, Hutchinson, Holcomb and Sacred Heart High School.

Here is how the Red Demons did in Tuesday’s meet, event by event:

• The relay team consisting of Hayden Sanchez, Ella Friess, Lillian Friess and Payton Magouirk finished third in the 200-yard medley relay.

• The relay team consisting of Emily Martinez, Jimena Sandoval, Sara Ramirez and April Lee finished 11th in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Payton Magouirk finished second in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Paige Mink finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Emily Palmer finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Lillian Friess finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Adienne Asebedo finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Jenna Doussa finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Laura Mier finished 15th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Hayden Sanchez finished second in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Lillian Friess finished seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Payton Magouirk finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Jenna Doussa finished 10th in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 14th in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Paige Mink finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.

• The relay team consisting of Hayden Sanchez, Payton Magouirk, Lillian Friess and Jenna Doussa finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Adienne Asebedo, Ella Friess, Paige Mink and Laura Mier finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Emily Palmer, Emily Martinez, Ismar Mendoza and Angela Godoy Perez finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Jimena Sandoval, Emily Reynolds, Jessica Rivera and Jenifer Pastran finished 15th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Sofia Soto, April Lee, Josephina Cox and Elizabeth Cox finished 17th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Alexa Gerdes finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Sara Ramirez finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Josephina Cox finished 12th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Hayden Sanchez finished fourth in 100-yard breaststroke.

• Adienne Asebedo finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 15th in 100-yard breaststroke.

• The relay team consisting of Laura Mier, Sara Ramirez, Ella Friess and Jenna Doussa finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Paige Mink, Alexa Gerdes, Emily Martinez and Emily Palmer finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Jimena Sandoval, Ismar Mendoza, April Lee and Angela Godoy Perez finished 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the second swim meet of their season, the Dodge City Red Demons girls swimming team competed Friday in an 18-team meet at the Wichita Heights swimming pool. They finished 17th.

Here is how the Red Demons did in Friday’s meet, event by event:

• The relay team consisting of Lillian Friess, Adienne Asebedo, Hayden Sanchez and Payton Magouirk finished 13th in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Adienne Asebedo finished 31st in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Payton Magouirk tied for 20th in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Laura Mier finished 36th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Ella Friess finished 43rd in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Sara Ramirez finished 47th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Hayden Sanchez finished 15th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 33th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Josephina Cox finished 35th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Payton Magouirk finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Jimena Sandoval finished 49th in the 100-yard freestyle.

• April Lee finished 51st in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Hayden Sanchez finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Adienne Asebedo finished 34th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Lillian Friess finished 36th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Emily Martinez finished 39th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Ella Friess finished 41st in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 46th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Josephina Cox finished 48th in the 100-yard breaststroke.