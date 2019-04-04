Through its first four games of the 2019 season, Topeka High's girls soccer team struggled to find consistency on the offensive end, scoring just one goal.

And while Trojan coach Derek Snook wasn't ready to say all of High's offensive challenges have been solved, Monday's 10-0 romp past Centennial League foe Highland Park at Hummer Sports Park was a step in the right direction.

"We're still looking for the right runs, the right makeup on top," Snook said. "We're unable to hold the ball up top to get it to our other teammates and then we hit it off the post a couple times and right to the keeper several times.

"It's a struggle right now to find a little continuity up top to get it (in the goal), but this was a good start."

Four Topeka High players scored multiple goals Monday as the Trojans improved to 2-3, led by senior Lauren Dietrick and sophomore Lexi Cabrera with three goals apiece.

Dietrick was making her return to the Trojan lineup after missing three games with sickness.

"This is Lauren's first game back in a week," Snook said. "She played against Lawrence High and then we hadn't seen her since. She's been sick and struggling, so it's good to have her out there."

High also got a big performance from Cabrera, a transfer from Hayden, who scored her first three goals of the season.

"I've known Lexi for a few years now and it's good to have her," Snook said. "It's good to have her speed and her athleticism, and she's still one of the younger ones on the team and still trying to find her way and to see where she fits and where everybody else in the mix fits with her."

A pair of freshmen, Talayah Thomas and Luxanna Sands accounted for Topeka High's other four goals, scoring two apiece.

The Trojans opened up a 7-0 halftime lead, then ended things by way of the 10-goal rule with 26:33 remaining on Dietrick's third goal.

Senior Phoenix Michaelis picked up the shutout in goal for Topeka High.

Highland Park (0-3);0;0;—;0

Topeka High (2-3);7;3;—;10

Topeka High — Goals: Cabrera 3, Dietrick 3, Thomas 2, Sands 2. Assists: Wagemaker 2, Margle, Stewart. Shutout: Michaelis.