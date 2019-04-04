With area softball now underway, here is how the non-Dodge City High School teams in Ford County are doing on the diamond.





Class 2-1A — Pratt-Skyline Regional

SPEARVILLE:

After starting the season with two losses to Medicine Lodge (one in extra innings), the team that ended their season last year, the Lancers have rebounded strong, blowing out Ness City by scores 15-0 and 15-5, then doing the same to Bucklin/Coldwater-South Central on Tuesday by scores 11-1 and 15-0.

Overall, as of Thursday morning, the Lancers (4-2) sit in third in their regional, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association website, behind Medicine Lodge (4-0) and Elkhart (8-0).

BUCKLIN/COLDWATER-SOUTH CENTRAL:

The combined Red Aces and South Central team has started this season 3-5 overall. They split a doubleheader with Wichita-Life Preparatory to start the season, then beat Pratt-Skyline 20-5 and 23-5, but have now lost four straight.

None of the last four losses should be considered “bad,” however. The first two of that series came against Great Bend (a 5A school), by scores 11-1 and 16-1, and to Spearville by scores 11-1 and 15-0.

As of Thursday morning, they sit fifth of eight in their regional, ahead of Pratt-Skyline (0-2), Ellis (0-6) and Ness City (0-6).