LINDSBORG— After Smoky Valley High School track team had a strong performance its season opener last Tuesday and in results, the Vikings were awarded the Great Plains Federal Credit Union Team of the Week, presented by the McPherson Sentinel.

"It's a great honor to start our season," Vikings Head Coach Jay Myers said. "That first meet, we took everybody, and we like to open the hearts to everybody.We had some outstanding performances despite the crummy weather. It's a pretty big honor for us."

The girls team took first place with 148 points, while the boys finished second overall with 142. The Vikings had 13 first place finishes from each of the events they competed in. According to Myers, there wasn't any athlete or events that stood out to him the most but was pleased with all of his athletes that participated.

"It was a team effort. I was happy with our younger kids. I was more about how we competed because it's a new team, new year," Myers said.

Myers knew the weather would play a factor, so he practices in different indoor facilities to get his players ready before their meet.

"We had to work, and we worked," Myers said. "Inside isn't ideal. We were in the hallways, big rooms, and we're in the gym. There are some times that we can go outside when it's crummy once in a while."

Next, meet, the Vikings will be at Marion High School on Friday. McPherson High School will also be entering as well. The first event will begin at 3:30 p.m.

