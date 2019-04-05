The McPherson High School golf team hosted its annual McPherson Invitational Golf Tournament in Turkey Creek, and finished the day with 373, placing the Bullpups with eighth during the tournament.

The teams that participated were Hays High School, that won the tournament with 311, Sacred Heart (317), Salina South (332), Derby (385), St.John (437) and Winfield 469. Hays, Sacred Heart and Salina finished in the top three after the tournament.

Tyler Hoxie was the Bullpups' top golfer after scoring 85 for the Bullpups. Hays Schmid collected 87. Also who participated were Jace Kinnamon (100), Cooper Courtney (100), Gus Ruddle (105) and Neil Raymond (113).

Next up for the Bullpup golfers, they will compete at Newton on Tuesday.

Final Standings:

1.Hays, 311

2. Sacred Heart, 317

3. Salina South, 332

4. Newton, 339

5. Great Bend, 340

6. Buhler, 344

7.Sterling, 361

8. McPherson, 373

9. Derby, 385

10. St. John, 437

11. Winfield, 469

