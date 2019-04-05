It was a day of mixed results for the Red Demons Thursday, but in general, the Dodge City High School varsity sports teams came out of the day favorably.

The Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team was among the highlights Thursday as the Red Demons beat the Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian/Ellis Monarchs 3-1. It was the second win of the season for the Red Demons.

The Red Demons are 2-6 overall this season. Next up is a matchup with in the Great Bend Panthers in Great Bend on Monday.

On the softball field, the Red Demons faced the Hays Indians in Hays Thursday night, winning the first game of the doubleheader 6-2, but losing the second game 7-6.

The loss was their first of the season, and drops the Red Demons to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. They travel to Wichita to play the Wichita Heights Falcons next Thursday.