Thursday was a day of mixed results for the Red Demons, but in general, the Dodge City High School varsity sports teams came out of the day favorably.

The Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team was among the highlights Thursday as the Red Demons beat the Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian/Ellis Monarchs 3-1. It was the second win of the season for the Red Demons.

The Red Demons are 2-6 overall this season. Next up is a matchup Monday with the Great Bend Panthers in Great Bend.

On the softball field, the Red Demons faced the Hays Indians on Thursday in Hays, winning the first game of the doubleheader 6-2 but losing the second game 7-6.

The loss was their first of the season and drops the Red Demons to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. They travel Thursday to Wichita to play the Wichita Heights Falcons.