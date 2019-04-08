The Dodge City Red Demons baseball team continued its strong season Friday, beating the Wichita Southeast Buffaloes 19-1 and 13-2.

The wins move them to 6-1 overall, and 0-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. In the April 2 game prior to Friday’s doubleheader, the team had lost 2-1 to Garden City.

The Red Demons will have a chance to get back to .500 in conference when they face the Liberal Redskins on Tuesday night in Liberal. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In the first game Friday, the Red Demons scored five runs in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third and five in the fifth, allowing just one run, in the bottom of the fourth, closing out the game with a 19-1 run-rule victory.

Noah Sowers had a triple and a game-high three hits. Cody Ibarra had a game-high four RBIs, and Matt Friess had a game-high four runs.

In game two, the Red Demons scored five in the first, three in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth, allowing just two runs, both of which came in the bottom of the second to win 13-2 by run rule in five innings.

Sowers again had a team high in hits, recording two in Friday’s second game on the way to also recording the game-high four RBIs. Adrian Mendoza and Wyatt Childress each recorded three runs.

Box Scores from Friday

Game 1

Dodge City;545;05x;x;—;19;12;2

Southeast;000;10x;x;—;1;2;3

W—Camacho. L—Foster. 2B—Dodge City: Holz, Duron, DonJuan. Southeast: None. 3B-Dodge City: Sowers. Southeast: None.

Game 2

Dodge City;534;01x;x;—;13;5;1

Southeast;020;00x;x;—;2;4;7

W—Duron. L—Lawson. 2B—Dodge City: Knedler, Duron. Southeast: None.