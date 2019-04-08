Heading into Monday’s AVCTL-III matchup at Augusta High School, both the Augusta and Circle softball teams were undefeated at 4-0. The Orioles’ pitching staff gave up just four runs all night as Augusta earned the sweep, winning by scores of 9-1 and 14-3.

Game 1 - Augusta 9, Circle 1

In game one, Augusta senior Gracie Johnston gave up just two hits while striking out 11 batters in seven innings. The Orioles jumped out to an early lead with a four-run first inning. After four innings, the Orioles had built an 8-1 lead. The T-Birds only run came in the top of the third with an RBI by Jessie Nibarger.

Augusta senior Kourtney Divine finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Game 2 - Augusta 14, Circle 3

Game two lasted just four and a half innings. The Orioles bats exploded for 17 hits, three of which were home runs, as they racked up 14 runs in four innings. Augusta did most of their damage in the first inning.

Bailey Pennycuff led off for the Orioles and reached base on a Circle error. Jadyn Jackson doubled, to score Pennycuff from second. Kourtney Divine reached base on an error, and Sophie Johnston drew a walk to load the bases. Allie Ebenkamp hit an RBI singled, followed by a two-run double by Martinique Mertz. During the next at-bat Cheyenne Pohlman grounded out, but scored another run to give the Orioles a 5-0 lead. With two outs, Payton Haskell drew a walk. With Haskell at first, and Mertz at third, Bailey Pennycuff came to the plate for the second time in the first inning. Pennycuff smashed a three-run home run well over the fence in centerfield, giving Augusta a 8-0 lead.

Circle scored one run in the top of the second, when Miranda Day-Jones singled to score Jordan Hammer.

Augusta added three more runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to solo home runs from Jadyn Jackson and Sophie Johnston and an RBI single from Cheyenne Pohlman.

With an 11-1 lead after two innings, the Orioles were able to outscore Circle 3-2 in the final innings. In the top of the fifth, Circle’s Jordan Hammer crushed a home run off of the hood of a car parked behind the right field fence, but the Orioles were able to hold off a comeback attempt and led by 11 after four and a half innings.

Morgan Pennycuff earned the win for the Orioles, giving up just three hits while striking out five batters in five innings.

Jadyn Jackson led the Orioles at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, and a home run.

Jackson and Bailey Pennycuff both finished with three RBIs.