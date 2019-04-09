For the first time this season, the Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team has won consecutive games.

The Red Demons have won two straight after beating the Great Bend Panthers 6-1 on Monday in Great Bend. They were led by a hat trick off the feet of freshman Matty Scheck and two goals by sophomore Alisia Solis. Senior Avery Donaldson also had a goal.

Monday's win followed a 3-1 win against Hays TMP last Thursday.

The win makes the Red Demons 3-6 overall and 1-2 in Western Athletic Conference competition, and saw the most goals the team has scored in a single game this season.

The Red Demons travel to Garden City on Thursday to take on the Garden City Buffaloes.