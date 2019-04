The Dodge City Red Demons boys golf team competed Tuesday at the Newton Invitational Golf Tournament, finishing eighth overall out of 17 teams.

Cooper Scheck finished tied for third with an 78. Davan Smith finished tied for eleventh, shooting an 82.

Ethan Goertzen shot a 99, Kale Lowery shot a 100 and Stone Wilson shot a 116.

The Red Demons are next in action Friday when they travel to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City. Start time is scheduled for 3 p.m.