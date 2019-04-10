The Dodge City Red Demons girls swim team competed at the Garden City Invitational Tuesday. They finished fourth of five teams.

Great Bend won the meet, followed by Garden City, Liberal, Dodge City and Holcomb.

Here are the results, event-by-event for the Red Demon swimmers:

• The relay team consisting of Emily Martinez, Ella Friess, Sara Ramirez and Paige Mink finished eighth in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Harlie Wainscott finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Emily Palmer finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Adienne Asebedo finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Lillian Friess finished eighth in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Paige Mink finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Hayden Sanchez finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Laura Mier finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Jenna Doussa finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Hayden Sanchez finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Payton Magouirk finished second in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Jenna Doussa finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Laura Mier finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Harlie Wainscott finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.

• The relay team consisting of Payton Magouirk, Hayden Sanchez, Jenna Doussa and Adienne Asebedo finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Josephina Cox, Alexa Gerdes, Emily Palmer and Elizabeth Cox finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Ismar Mendoza, Jimena Sandoval, Angela Godoy Perez and Emily Reynolds finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting April Lee, Jessica Rivera, Jenifer Pastran and Natalie Garcia finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Paige Mink finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Alexa Gerdes finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Emily Martinez finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Adienne Asebedo finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Ella Friess finished 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• The relay team consisting of Jenna Doussa, Lillian Friess, Payton Magouirk and Harlie Wainscott finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Paige Mink, Emily Martinez, Emily Palmer and Laura Mier finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team consisting of Ismar Mendoza, Josephina Cox, Angela Godoy Perez and April Lee finished ninth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.