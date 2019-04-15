The Dodge City Red Demons dropped their second and third straight games Friday, losing to the Hays Indians 8-7 and 17-3.

The losses leave the Red Demons at 6-4 after having started the season 6-1.

In the first game, the Red Demons led 7-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Indians scored five runs in the last half inning to win 8-7.

Erubiel Duron had a team-high three hits and two doubles for the Red Demons. Noah Sowers and Alden Knedler each had two RBIs, with Duron and Cody Ibarra getting one each. Knedler had two runs, as did Adrian Mendoza.

The second game was nowhere near as close. After scoring two runs in the first inning, then one in the second, the Red Demons were shut out for the rest of the game.

That was far from the case for the Indians.

Hays scored one in the first, but four runs in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth, closing the second game of the doubleheader with a 17-3 run-rule victory in five innings.

Erubiel Duron had two of just four total Red Demon hits in the second game, the other two coming off the bats of Alden Knedler and Adrian Mendoza. Knedler also had two of the team’s three RBIs, the other coming from Matt Friess. Wyatt Childress, Knedler and Mendoza all scored runs for Dodge City.

The Red Demons are next in action Tuesday when they take on the Great Bend Panthers in Dodge City at Demon Field. The varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boxscore from the first game (according to stats provided by the Red Demons baseball team via Gamechanger.com):

Dodge City;013;012;0;—;7;10;2

Hays;200;001;5;—;8;7;3

W—Murphy. L—Friess. 2B—Dodge City: Mendoza, Knedler, Duron (2). Hays: None. HR-Dodge City: Knedler. Hays: Dreiling, Petersen.

Box Score from the second game:

Dodge City;210;00x;x;—;3;4;0

Hays;148;4xx;x;—;17;10;1

W—Peterson. L—Mendoza. 2B—Dodge City: Mendoza, Duron. Hays: Dreiling, Hutchison, Riggs (2). 3B-Dodge City: None. Hays: Hutchison.