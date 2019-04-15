Dodge City finished fourth at the Garden City Invitational shooting a 349. The Demons were led by Davan Smith who shot a 77 and tied for third place. Other scores were Cooper Scheck 86, Ethan Goertzen 88, Kale Lowery 98 and Stone Wilson 100.
