Monday

Apr 15, 2019


Dodge City finished fourth at the Garden City Invitational shooting a 349. The Demons were led by Davan Smith who shot a 77 and tied for third place. Other scores were Cooper Scheck 86, Ethan Goertzen 88, Kale Lowery 98 and Stone Wilson 100.