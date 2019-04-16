Dodge City finished fourth at the nine-team Hays invitational at Smoky Hill Country Club Monday. They were led by Davan Smith who shot a 77 to finish fourth individually. Other scores were Tryston Lomas 88, Ethan Goertzen and Cooper Scheck 97, Kale Lowery 103 and Stone Wilson 116.



The Demons next action will be Thursday when they host their invitational at Mariah Hills.