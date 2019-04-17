Baseball team pulls out close one over Great Bend

The Red Demons boys baseball team scored one in the second, and two in the third to narrowly beat the Great Bend Panthers 3-2 Tuesday night.

Alden Knedler had a team-high two hits for the Red Demons, with Noah Sowers recording the team’s only other. Knedler, Erubiel Duron and Matt Friess all had one RBI each. Sowers, Adrian Mendoza and Cody Ibarra each scored one of the Red Demons’ three runs.

Alex Schremmer had a team-high two hits for the Panthers. Schremmer and Eddie Bujunda had the Panthers’ two RBIs.





Box Score:

Great Bend;001;010;0;—;2;6;2

Dodge City;012;000;x;—;3;3;0

W—Sowers. L—Soupiset. 2B—Dodge City: Sowers, Knedler. Great Bend: Schremmer.







Girls soccer team falls in Wichita

The Dodge City Red Demons girls soccer team lost to Wichita Trinity Academy 6-1 in Wichita Tuesday. Sophomore Alisia Solis had the lone goal for the Red Demons.

After three weeks of road games, the Red Demons (3-8-0)(1-3-0) return home to play the Garden City Buffaloes at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kansas State High School Activities Association website listed the Buffaloes at (6-1-2)(3-0-1), but their schedule showed that a result from Tuesday night against Great Bend was not uploaded yet.





Boys tennis team competes in Buhler

The Red Demons boys tennis team competed at an invitational in Buhler Tuesday. The doubles pairing of Cannon Bunkall and Alex Ramirez finished 2-2 in the tournament, and the pairing of Erik Martinez and Chris Velez went 1-2 in the tournament.

Upcoming events involving Red Demons teams through Monday

- The boys golf team hosts its home invitational Thursday at Mariah Hills Golf Course. According to the team’s schedule on the Western Athletic Conference website, it includes Andover, Andover Central, Eisenhower, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Liberal, Maize, Newton, Topeka West, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-East and Wichita-Northwest. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

- The boys tennis team hosts its home invitational Thursday at Dodge City High school. According to the team’s schedule on the Western Athletic Conference website, it includes Cimarron, Garden City, Great Bend, Liberal, Meade and Ulysses. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

- The track and Field team heads to Buhler High School for a meet also featuring Buhler, Andover, Andover Central, Maize South, Salina, Salina South, Great Bend, Eisenhower, and Hutchinson.

- The girls swimming team heads to Salina South on Friday for a varsity meet with Salina South, Emporia, Great Bend, Hays, Haysville-Campus, Holcomb, Junction City, Liberal, McPherson and Salina Central.

- The boys tennis team heads to Garden City on Saturday for an invitational versus Garden City, Ulysses, Scott Community High School, Colby, Great Bend, Hays and Liberal.

- The boys golf team heads to a varsity tournament at Topeka Country Club in Topeka on Monday.

- The girls swimming team heads to Hays Monday for a varsity invitational against Hays, Haysville-Campus, Holcomb and Junction City.

- The baseball team heads to Wichita Monday for a doubleheader with Wichita Heights at McAdams Park.