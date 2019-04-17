Dodge City and United Wireless Arena have been selected as the two-year hosts for the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Region VI Basketball Tournament.

The selection, made April 12, was announced Tuesday in a news release from the Dodge City Sports Commission.

Community college teams that participated last year in the men’s tournament included Dodge City, Coffeyville, Seward County, Butler, Garden City, Allen, Cowley, Neosho County, Barton, Colby, Pratt, Independence, Northwest Kansas Tech, Hutchinson and Cloud County, according to the KJCCC website.

According to Tuesday’s release, the tournament brings together the top eight men’s and women’s teams to compete for trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Basketball Tournament.

“We’re pleased to have been selected to host this tournament,” Dodge City Sports Commission chairman Paul Lewis said in the release. “Fans will get a chance to watch top-level basketball and see some of the best community college teams and players in the country.”

The 2020 tournament is scheduled to begin Feb. 29 and run through March 3, with first-round games scheduled for that Saturday and Sunday, semifinal games for that Monday, and two championship games for that Tuesday.