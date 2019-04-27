CURRENT

Coyote — Year-round

Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round

Light goose — Conservation order extended season, Feb. 18-April 30

Paddlefish snagging — March 15-May 15

Rabbit — Year-round

Turkey — Spring: Regular season (firearm/archery), April 17-May 31

2019-20 SEASONS

Deer — Youth/disability, Sept. 7-15; muzzleloader, Sept. 16-29; Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; pre-rut whitetail antlerless-only, Oct. 12-14; firearm regular season Dec. 4-15; extended firearm, Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17, Jan. 1-3, 2020; Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16, Jan. 1-5, 2020; Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19, Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery, Units 10A and 19, Jan. 13-31, 2020.

Elk — Statewide: Muzzleloader, Sep. 1-30; Fort Riley: Archery, Sept. 1-30; firearm, Oct. 1-Dec. 31. Outside of Fort Riley: Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; firearm, August 1-31, 2019, Dec. 4-15, 2019, and Jan. 1-March 15, 2020.

Turkey — Fall: Regular season, Oct. 1-Dec. 3, Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020; Spring: Youth/disability, April 1-14, 2020; archery-only, April 6-14, 2020; regular season, April 15-May 31, 2020.