WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Brett Meyer claimed two individual MIAA titles at the 2019 edition of the MIAA Outdoor Championships and helped the Fort Hays State men's track and field team to a seventh place finish. The event, hosted by Central Missouri in Warrensburg, ran from May 3-5.

Meyer is ending his senior season on a high-note, as he is now the MIAA champion in both the 1,500-meters and 800-meters. In both events on the weekend, Meyer claimed provisional marks by running his 1,500-meters in 3:49.98 and submitting a time of 1:51.45 in the 800-meters.

Philip Landrum earned All-MIAA in one event and claimed two provisional marks. In the 100-meters, Landrum earned third place at 10.52 while earning third in his preliminary heat in the 200-meters for his provisional at 21.07.

In field event provisionals, Ryan Stanley claimed fourth with his height of 16 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault. Gilbert Peters beat his personal record multiple times on the day to earn his provisional in the shot put with his hurl of 53 feet, 8 inches. Matthew Pieper finished fourth place in the decathlon with a provisional amount of 6,491 points.

Aside from provisional marks, other Tigers produced strong marks and finishes throughout the weekend. Alex Barbosa earned eighth place in the 1,500-meters with a time of 3:56.49 followed by a ninth place finish by Seppe van 't Westende with a time of 3:58.33. In the 5,000-meters, Layton Werth was named All-MIAA after completing a third place finish with a time of 15:04.70. Justin Reed was close behind in sixth place at 15:17.03.

In the 10,000-meters, Israel Barco earned fifth in the 10,000-meters at 31:19.79 with Werth coming in seventh at 31:30.99 and Justin Moore finishing in ninth with a time of 31:49.70. The Tiger 4x100 relay team, made up of Brayden Soza, Landrum, Malcom Gardner and Adrian Soto, finished in sixth place with their combined time of 41.71. the 4x400 meter quad of Piper, Gardner, D'Corian Williams and Meyer finished in ninth place with their total time of 3:20.68.

Tiger women place 10th: The Fort Hays State women's track and field team earned a tenth place finish at the 2019 installment of the MIAA Outdoor Championships hosted by Central Missouri. Throughout the event, multiple Tigers achieved strong marks and places, with Alexcia Deutscher and Rohey Singhateh adding provisional marks.

Deutscher earned a fourth place finish in the javelin with her provisional throw of 148 feet, 4 inches. Singhateh claimed her provisional with a sixth place finish in the triple jump with her distance of 39 feet, 6 ½ inches.

Other strong performances for the Tigers included a fifth place finish by Peri Lange in the heptathlon as she gather 4,500 points. Teammate Mattie Rossi finished close behind in ninth with 4,098 points of her own. Senior Yessenia Gonzales earned fourth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:30.05, followed by a sixth place finish in the 10,000-meters at 37:50.57. Abigail Stewart finished in the 10th place in the 10,000-meters with a time of 38:54.66

The Tiger strength continued into field events on the weekend. Robin Ritsema finished in fifth place (5 feet, 4 ¼ inches), Summer Kragel earned seventh (5 feet, 4 ¼ inches) and Haley George added an eighth place mark (5 feet, 2 ¼ inches) in the high jump. Singhateh also earned a 10th place mark in the long jump with her distance of 18 feet, 2 ½ inches. Kayla Smith captured tenth place in the triple jump with her own jump of 38 feet, 7 inches.

Fort Hays State ended with 25.7 team points to finish in tenth place out of 13 MIAA programs. Pittsburg State won the team title as they accumulated 144.2 points, followed by Missouri Southern with 144 points in second, and Lincoln rounded out the top three finishes with 104 points as a team.

Moving to field events, multiple Tigers produced encouraging finishes. Kolt Newell earned sixth in the high jump with his height of 6 feet, 7 inches. Mark Faber achieved an eighth place finish in the pole vault at 15 feet, 5 inches. Cameron Fouts rounded out the top-ten finishes on the field for Fort Hays State with a seventh place finish in the javelin following a throw of 189 feet.

The Tigers accumulated 62 team points to end the weekend in seventh place. Central Missouri won the men's side with 133 points. Pittsburg State earned 122 to place in the runner-up position and Missouri Southern rounded out the top-three with 119 points.

