The boys tennis teams from Augusta, Circle, and El Dorado all traveled to Winfield on Friday, May 3 for the 4A Regional tournament. All five teams finished within five points of each other, and all five will send athletes to the 4A State tournament in Pratt on May 10-11.

Team Results - Wellington 14, Circle 13, Winfield 11, Augusta 11, El Dorado 9.

Despite finishing in last place at the regional meet, El Dorado will send five of their six varsity athletes to the state meet. With five athletes heading to the state tournament next weekend, the Wildcats set a new school record.

“That’s the most we’ve ever sent to the state meet,” explained head El Dorado head coach Kent Kunkel.

“Although we placed last, all the schools were within five points of each other. We had

a couple of entries that had a difficult time in the first round, but came back strong. I was pleased with their determination.”

In order to qualify for state, the athlete must finish in the top 6 in their bracket.

El Dorado had two doubles teams place in the top six. Kai Wernli and Tyler Dunbar went 2-1 to finish fifth. Josh Shum and Ryan Haag fell to their teammates, Wernli and Dunbar, but were still able to finish with a record of 1-2, which was good enough for sixth place and a trip to state.

In the singles bracket, Ashton King finished 2-1 and placed fifth. After a loss to Augusta’s Braden Jergensen in the first round, King bounced back with wins over his teammate Hayden Greene, and Drake Lowe of Winfield.

The Circle Thunderbirds are sending three to the state tournament, including singles champion Carson Mosier who currently has a season record of 23-2, which gives him the second best record among the competition at the 4A state meet.

The Thunderbirds doubles team of sophomores Noah Allison and Drew Middleton are also headed to state after finished second. Allison and Middleston started off 2-0, before falling in the championship match.

Augusta will also send three athletes to the state meet. Braden Jorgensen finished second, despite entering the tournament with a losing record. Jorgensen’s only loss of the tournament was to Carson Mosier in the championship. The Orioles’ doubles team of Blake Altenhofen and Brendon Parker won the third place match in two sets to earn a trip to state.