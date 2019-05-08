Garden City High School’s softball team is set to open the season as the fifth seed in the Topeka High School regional tournament, with brackets released by KSHSAA on Wednesday.

At 13-3, the Buffaloes finished a half-game behind Topeka in the Class 6A West, forcing the Buffs to hit the road to begin the postseason for the first time in head coach Trina Moquett’s tenure as head coach.

The Buffs will play 12th-seeded Wichita South (5-13) in the region semifinal at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka at 3 p.m. May 16, with the region final immediately following if the Buffs advance. In the other semifinal, four-seed Topeka takes on 13-seed Junction City (4-12).

The winner of the final advances to the Class 6A state tournament at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence on May 23 and 24.

Class 4A

The Ulysses Tigers host Mulvane on Monday in the play-in game of the Class 4A regional tournament, set to be hosted by Augusta. The Tigers (5-13) enter as the 15th seed, and Mulvane is the 18th seed.

The winner of that game will play No. 2 Augusta (19-1) at 3 p.m. in Augusta on May 15.

In the other semifinal, No. 7 Topeka-Hayden (11-7) will take on No. 10 Wellington (7-11).

Class 3A

Lakin/Deerfield, Scott City, Sublette/Satanta, Holcomb, Cimarron, Southwestern Heights and Hugoton are all set to compete in a Class 3A regional tournament hosted by Lakin that begins Monday.

Colby (14-4) enters as the top seed, while the Sublette/Satanta co-op is the second seed at 13-5. Cimarron (10-6) is the third seed, followed by Lakin/Deerfield co-op (10-10), Scott City (10-10), Goodland (8-8), Holcomb (8-12), Southwestern Heights (2-16) and Hugoton (0-20).

The semifinals are set to be played on Tuesday, beginning at 3 p.m., with the region final immediately following the semis.

Class 2-1A

Stanton County (4-14) enters as the fifth seed in the Pratt-Skyline regional. The Trojans are set to play Coldwater-South Central (7-9) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinal round. Spearville (16-2) is the top seed in the region.

Class 6A

Regional No. 4

May 16

4. Topeka (14-3) vs. 13. Junction City (4-12), 4:30 p.m.

5. Garden City (13-3) vs. 12. Wichita South (5-13), 3 p.m.

Final, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Regional No. 2

May 13

18. Mulvane (0-18) at 15. Ulysses (5-13), 5:30 p.m.

May 15

At Augusta

2. Augusta (19-1) vs. Mulvane/Ulysses, 3 p.m.

7. Topeka-Hayden (11-7) vs. 10. Wellington (7-11), 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lakin Regional

May 13

Play-in game

8. SW Heights (2-16) vs. 9. Hugoton (0-20), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

1. Colby (14-4) vs. SW Heights or Hugoton, 6 p.m.

4. Lakin/Deerfield (10-10) vs. 5. Scott City (10-10), 4:30 p.m.

2. Sublette/Satanta (13-5) vs. 7. Holcomb (8-12), 6 p.m.

3. Cimarron (10-6) vs. 6. Goodland (8-8), 4:30 p.m.

May 14

Semifinals, 3 p.m./4:30 p.m.

Final, 6 p.m.

Class 2-1A

Pratt-Skyline Regional

May 13

Quarterfinals

1. Spearville (16-2) vs. 8. Ness City (0-16), 3 p.m.

4. Bucklin/Coldwater-South Central (7-9) vs. 5. Stanton County (4-14), 4:30 p.m.

2. Elkhart (16-4) vs. 7. Pratt-Skyline (0-16), 3 p.m.

3. Medicine Lodge (12-6) vs. 6. Ellis (3-15), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

May 14

Final, 6:45 p.m.