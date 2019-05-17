VALLEY CENTER — The Hays High girls soccer team ended its season with a heartbreaker in Thursday's Class 5A regional final at Valley Center, falling 2-1 in three overtimes.

Valley Center scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick early in the third extra session

The Indians finished 11-2-5, playing eight overtime games. Hays allowed just seven goals all season.

Valley Center scored the first goal early in the second half but Hays knotted it up on Allison Shubert's penalty kick after Caroline Robben drew a foul.

It was the final game for Hays High seniors Cori Isbell, Savannah Schneider, Hannah McGuire and Kallie Leiker.