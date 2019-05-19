After a sweep of city, Centennial League and regional championships, Washburn Rural golf coach Jared Goehring is confident his Junior Blues are ready for Monday's Class 6A state tournament at Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Now it's a question of what curveballs the weather may throw at the 6A field and other state tournaments across the state.

With rain forecast at most every state site, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has already started juggling the state schedule, while there still could be more changes to come.

The 5A meet at Dodge City has been pushed back to Tuesday, while the starting times and formats for Monday's other tournaments, including 6A, have been adjusted.

The 6A meet has been switched from tee times to a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start, with tournament officials hoping to get play completed before rain hits at mid-day.

"It's one of the uncontrollables, that the guys can't do a whole lot with the weather," Goehring said. "We were in the same kind of situation in the fall with the girls and had snow on the ground.

"We have a game plan set in front of them and we'll continue to follow that game plan whether it's a shotgun start or not."

Goehring said the key for his team is to approach state the same way it has every other tournament this spring.

"We're in a good spot." he said. "We've had various guys step up at different times this year and that's what we really take pride in is developing our depth throughout the year, with our competitive practices and our competitive tournament schedule that we play in, so that we're definitely in the conversation here at the end of the year."

Washburn Rural placed third a year ago, two strokes behind team champion Shawnee Mission East, and Goehring thinks the Junior Blues can be a factor again in a crowded 6A field.

Rural is coming off a 19-stroke win over runner-up Free State at regionals, with the Junior Blues placing five golfers in the top eight places individually.

Junior Hayden Beck and senior Max Neale finished second and third in the regional meet with 74s while freshman Giles Frederickson was fifth (78), sophomore Reid Hughes sixth (79) and senior Jason Emerson eighth (81).

"There's about six (team contenders) this year," Goehring said. "(Class) 6A golf is so good and there's so many good players, especially in the junior class, that with this being the last year of a one-day setting and an 18-hole shootout, whoever gets that putter going has a good chance to win it."

Beck finished eighth at state last season (75) while Neale tied for 24th (81).

Free State and Manhattan also qualified as teams for state, with Free State's Landon Berquist winning an individual title with a 72.

CLASS 4A

Fresh off a regional team championship, Hayden will compete in Monday's 4A state tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield, with the tournament set to get underway at 8 a.m.

The Wildcats won regionals by a 332-349 margin over Tonganoxie, while junior Joey Connor paced Hayden with a second-place regional finish (79).

Senior Mac Piles, the Centennial League individual champion, placed fourth at regionals (82) while senior Brady Bohannon tied for fifth (83) and senior CJ Watson tied for 11th (88).

The Wildcats took eighth as a team in the '18 state tournament while Piles tied for 25th a year ago with a 78.

CLASS 5A

Topeka West junior Addison Alonzo and sophomore Gavin Berberich will represent the city in Monday's 5A state tournament at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City, with competition pushed back to 11 a.m. Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

Alonzo finished second in last week's regional meet at Shawnee Country Club with a 74, while Berberich finishing seventh with a 77. Both West players qualified for state as individuals.

Alonzo tied for 29th in the '18 state tournament with an 83.

Emporia swept individual and team titles at regionals, with junior Gentry Scheve taking medalist honors with a 71 and the Spartans taking the team championship by a 315-322 margin over Basehor-Linwood.

Scheve tied for second and finished third in the '18 meet with a 72, while Emporia finished third as a team. Caleb Schmid, who was sixth at regionals, tied for 15th at state last season.

CITY QUALIFIERS

Class 6A

Washburn Rural — Hayden Beck, jr.; Jason Emerson, sr.; Giles Frederickson, fr.; Reid Hughes, so.; Luke Leonetti, fr.; Max Neale, sr.

Class 5A

Topeka West — Addison Alonzo, jr.; Gavin Berberich, so.

Class 4A

Hayden — Brady Bohannon, sr.; Joey Connor, jr.; Kade Grunert, sr.; Mac Piles, sr.; Trey Pivarnik, so.; CJ Watson, sr.