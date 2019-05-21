The 6A State Golf Tournament in Newton was suspended because of weather Monday as 6A golf teams from across made their way through the holes at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.

Among those were the Dodge City Red Demons boys golf team, which at the time of postponement was in 10th place with an unofficial combined score of 129 through six holes.

According to unofficial results on the Kansas State High School Activities Association website, sophomore Davan Smith was the top scorer among Red Demons at the time play was stopped.

Smith shot a 2-over par 26 through his first six holes, leaving him tied for 22nd place.

Play is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.