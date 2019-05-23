Sophomore Alisia Solis, freshman Matty Scheck, sophomore Raemie Lopp and seniors Caroline Williams and Raegan Lopp highlighted the Dodge City Red Demons’ most recent all-conference selections, which were released Wednesday by the Western Athletic Conference.

The conference released both girls soccer and softball selections.

Solis and Scheck were selected First-Team All-League in girls soccer, while Williams and both Lopps were selected First-Team in softball.

Those weren’t the only Red Demons recognized Wednesday.

In girls soccer, juniors Perla Ailon and Jasmin Alvarado received honorable mentions.

In softball, junior Zabree Rodriguez and senior Caroline Stephenson received honorable mentions.