The Dodge City Red Demons girls track and field team finished ninth, and the boys team finished 29th at the 6A State Track and Field Meet which took place over the weekend at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.

Weather heavily affected the event.





Here is how the Red Demons did:

- Savana Wilson finished fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles

- Hadley Williams finished sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles

- Audrey Phelps finished 13th in the girls 100-meter hurdles

- Joshua Harshberger finished eighth in the boys 110-meter hurdles

- Audrey Phelps finished eighth in the girls 300-meter hurdles

- Hadley Williams finished 14th in the girls 300-meter hurdles

- Ezinne Okoro finished 14th in the girls 400-meter dash

- Ayanna Hensley finished ninth in the girls 800

- Amaya Perez finished 15th in the girls 800

- Quest Weller finished eighth in the boys 800

- Giovanni Valverde finished 15th in the boys 3200

- De Jon Delgado finished 11th in the boys high jump

- Uriel Vital finished 13th in the boys high jump

- Kisa Unruh finished fifth in the girls javelin throw

- Chidera Okoro finished 10th in the girls long jump

- Uriel Vital finished 13th in the boys long jump

- Savana Wilson finished 13th in the girls pole vault

- Ezinne Okoro won State Championship in the girls triple jump

- Uriel Vital finished fifth in the boys triple jump

- Anthony Speakman finished 11th in the boys triple jump

- The relay team consisting of Kya Edwards, Ezinne Okoro, Savana Wilson and Chidera Okoro finished 12th in the girls 4x100-meter relay

- The relay team consisting of Alex Hernandez, De Jon Delgado, Cayden Kerr and Jaiel Johnson finished eighth in the boys 4x100-meter relay

- The relay team consisting of Chidera Okoro, Audrey Phelps, Ayanna Hensley and Ezinne Okoro finished fourth in the girls 4x400-meter relay

- The relay team consisting of Joshua Harshberger, Robert Cavin, Alfonso Rodriguez and Quest Weller finished 12th in the boys 4x400-meter relay