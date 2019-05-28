Tate Lowe, who recently served as the Valley Center High School head wrestling coach, has been selected as the next head wrestling coach at Dodge City High School, according to a press release from the DCHS Athletics Department.

The move is pending approval by the school’s Board of Education.

According to the release, he was the classification 5A Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2017. At Valley Center, Valley Center finished third at State in 2017, and State Runner-Up in 2018.

If approved, Lowe will replace Lars Lueders, who announced his resignation earlier this month to take the head coaching job at Bishop Carroll.

“We are excited to bring Coach Lowe back to Dodge City. His time as a Red Demon Assistant was invaluable in helping develop the program during Coach Lueders tenure,” Red Demon Activities Director Shawn Steiner said in the statement. “Tate understands the vision of the DCHS Athletic Department - to develop character in all of our student athletes, and is committed to making a difference at Dodge High. Tate has been very active in youth wrestling across the state, and understands the community effort in building a championship level program.”