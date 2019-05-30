The Dodge City Red Demons boys golf team struggled at the 6A State Golf Tournament, finishing 11th out of 12 teams Tuesday.



The tournament, originally scheduled for May 20, encountered multiple delays due to last week's rain, and was ultimately moved from Newton's Sand Creek Station to the Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta.

Overall, Shawnee Mission East won the tournament with a team score of 298. The Red Demons finished with a 362 overall, ahead of Derby, which finished last with a 406.

Sophomore Davan Smith shot a 10-over-par 82, finishing tied for 36th. Freshman Cooper Scheck shot an 18-over 90, tying for 66th. Junior Ethan Goertzen shot a 19-over 91, tying for 68th. Sophomore Kale Lowery shot a 27-over 99, finishing tied for 79th. Senior Tryston Lomas finished tied for 81st after shooting a 32-over 104. Lastly, freshman Stone Wilson finished 89th after shooting a 42-over 114.