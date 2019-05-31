Basehor-Linwood softball coach Susan Mayberry said the Bobcats’ 2019 season was productive.

“I think we realized if we all bought in how good we could be,” Mayberry said. “We figured out that if they show up every game with the right approach and energy we can win more than we lose. We let a couple of games slip away this season.”

The season for the Bobcats ended in a loss to Emporia in nine innings in the regional championship to finish the year 12-8.

Despite the loss to Emporia, the team’s tenacity in the regional tournament is one of the things Mayberry will remember the most from this year.

“I will remember the tenacity of our players during the second game against Lansing and in the regional tournament,” Mayberry said. “If we can duplicate that kind of intensity, execution and teamwork next season we will have a solid 2020.”

The Bobcats rebounded after an 11-2 loss to Lansing to take the second game of the doubleheader 2-1. In the regional tournament, BLHS rolled by Bonner Springs 9-1 before taking on Emporia for a state title berth. The Spartans went up 2-0 early before Kate Drennon sparked a comeback and the Bobcats tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh and the game went into extra innings. Emporia would score four runs in the top of the ninth and take the game 6-2. After the loss, Mayberry said the team rose up to the occasion.

“They fought and gave everything they had,” Mayberry said after the game. “With their backs against the wall, they came back fighting a couple of times. They tied the game up and had a chance to win it. … I feel like our kids rose up to the occasion.”

Mayberry was asked what she could have changed about the season.

“Any good coach will reflect and look at situations, practice and games to see what we could have done differently or better,” she said. “For the most part, I think our team showed resiliency and character. It is my hope and belief that this year's team has taken back the culture that Bobcat softball expects and traditionally has. They want to win. They want to get to that state tournament. There is nothing quite like the feeling a team has when it makes it to state. Those are lifelong memories. As a coach, those are the memories you hope your team experiences.”

For the team’s best performance, Mayberry pinpointed the two games against Shawnee Heights, the Eudora game and their second game against Lansing.

“We had unbelievable team chemistry and drive in those games,” Mayberry said. “We played fearless, confident and as a team. These games weren't all wins but it set the table for the future.”

For best individual performance, the coach said the team doesn’t focus on just one player or select an MVP. However, Mayberry said it only takes one player to destroy the chemistry. This year’s team had an “all in” approach and everyone was expected to carry their own weight. Mayberry said she credits seniors Drennon and Mallory Gallet for that.

“Seniors can have such an impact and impression on a program,” she said. “These two ladies did not make it about themselves. They made it about the team. That was the difference maker in our season.”

She continued to touch on the impact the two seniors are leaving behind.

“They changed the culture back to where we expect it,” Mayberry said. “They didn’t ‘check out’ before the season was over. Many times a program can experience a season where seniors are ready to move on and are only concerned about themselves and their successes. Mallory and Kate embraced what it means to be a Bobcat softball player.”

For the most improved players, the coach said Paige Fox and Audrey Spellman were the most improved.

“Paige improved her hitting tremendously from a year ago,” Mayberry said. “Audrey showed great improvement from start to finish this season.”

Looking ahead to next year, the Bobcats will have 10 freshmen from this year return. The coach is counting on the group to get better between now and next spring.

“Better by going to individualized camps where the focus is on self-improvement,” Mayberry said. “The key will be convincing the returning players that the focus in the summer, fall and winter should be on improving individual skills, not playing 80 games in the summer. More games doesn't equal better skills.”

Mayberry also said the staff is expected to attend clinics, improve organizational skills, remain up-to-date on the latest concepts and strategies and to rejuvenate for the 2020 season. For players, Mayberry said the team must continue to send the message that showcase tournaments don’t make better players.

“Players make players better,” the coach said. “Get on a hitting tee, get in the pitching tunnel, get on the field, watch video, evaluate yourself and set goals and make yourself better.”