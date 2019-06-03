My time has come.

This will be my last byline in the Dodge City Daily Globe. I'm leaving to pursue passions outside of journalism.

It's with a grateful heart that I say thank you to all of those who have made this job fun. There’s way too many to thank individually, so I’ll go in groups.

To the athletes, first and foremost: Thank you for getting to know me, laughing with me, and letting me have the honor of getting to know you. I'll forever be rooting for you, each of you, on the fields of competition and, even more, as you become adults. Our world is better because you are its future. I've had a blast with you all, and I'm forever grateful to each of you.

To the coaches and administrators: Thank you for sharing your time, your weekends, your insights, and letting me get a glimpse into the amazing people developing our youth. Our communities can't exist without the lessons you teach, and the examples you set, and it's been a joy working with every single one of you.

To the fans: Thank you for letting me grow as a writer here. Thank you for teaching me to be more patient, and less of a perfectionist with myself.

To the community as a whole: Thank you for welcoming me in and letting me get to know your youth. It's been a blast, and I'm eternally grateful for it.

Lastly, and most personally, thank you to my coworkers. To Vince, specifically for putting up with my complete lack of movie knowledge, and to Kat, for consistent walks to Red Beard, frequent deep conversations, and the immense amount of wonderful advice she gave me throughout the last two years.

Go Cats.